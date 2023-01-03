NPR's Andrew Limbong talks with Talia Hibbert about her new young adult romance novel, Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute. The new novel "Highly Suspicious And Unfairly Cute" tells the story of two Black teenagers, Celine and Brad. They're ambitious high achievers who used to be best friends once upon a time. But that all changed because of, well, you know, high school. Celine embraced being a self-proclaimed weirdo, and Brad went on to be a star soccer player and one of the most popular guys in school. Needless to say, the two don't have the easiest relationship. And so when they both get accepted into a prestigious survival course, they are stuck in the woods with an ex-best friend who is, as the title suggests, both highly suspicious and unfairly cute. The book is written by New York Times bestselling author Talia Hibbert, and she joins us from Nottingham, England to talk more about it.

1 DAY AGO