ScienceBlog.com

New Study Finds Animals Play Key Role in Restoring Forests

As nations met in Montreal on efforts to address an unprecedented loss of biodiversity — more than a million species are threatened with extinction — a new study published in The Royal Society journal Philosophical Transactions points to the unique and vital role animals play in reforestation. Efforts...

