Syndication: USA TODAY

As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks up at the scoreboard between plays in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0333
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
Bengals attempt to refocus for division showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are finding it tough to focus on their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens in the aftermath of the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals were the opponent Monday night when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. The game was suspended and it hasn't been determined if it will be completed. Seeing...
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas addresses the crowd after being inducted into the Browns Ring of Honor during halftime Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Syndication Akron Beacon Journal
Bills-Bengals canceled; NFL to consider neutral-site AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams. Due to the resulting disparity,...
Dolphins need win over Jets, some help to make AFC playoffs
Despite losing their past five games and their starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the Miami Dolphins still have a reasonable chance of making the playoffs. The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing a victory coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC's final postseason berth. Only if both happen would Miami (8-8)...
Owners approve AFC neutral site playoff proposals
Neutral site AFC playoff proposals were approved by NFL owners in a 30-minute Zoom call on Friday. A total of 24 votes for approving the proposal were required; 25 voted yes, according to NFL Network. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the plan was designed to "mitigate certain competitive effects in the AFC playoffs resulting from two clubs playing fewer regular-season games." ...
Steelers face Browns clinging to hopes of earning postseason berth
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been overcoming the opposition in each of the last three weeks in order to keep their flickering postseason aspirations alive. On Sunday, the Steelers (8-8) will need to either defeat or tie the visiting Cleveland Browns (7-9) and receive a bit of help in the process in order to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. In addition to a win, Pittsburgh also will need...
Chiefs seek top seed in AFC playoffs with finale against Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC when they kick off the final week of the NFL regular season Saturday against the host Las Vegas Raiders. To cement their third No. 1 seed in five seasons, the Chiefs (13-3) need to beat the Raiders (6-10) and have the Buffalo Bills lose one game. It's unknown as of Wednesday whether the...
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan
No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Breathing tube gone, Bills S Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills via FaceTime
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking to teammates after having his breathing tube removed. The Bills said Hamlin was part of the team's Friday morning message via video call. "Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'" Hamlin, 24,...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The value of a losing season for the Chicago Bears
With the Chicago Bears on the verge of a franchise-record 14th loss, coach Matt Eberflus has found value in what they've done in Year 1 of a rebuild.
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday for critical comments and openly questioning whether Cleveland put him in position to succeed. Clowney told Cleveland.com it has become apparent the Browns have "their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip." The comments, published Thursday, pointed to the Browns focusing gameplans around defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett has 15...
Doctors: Bills' Damar Hamlin has shown 'substantial improvement'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "substantial improvement," his doctors said Thursday, three days removed from suffering cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center addressed the media in the first statement from doctors and detailed Hamlin's recovery as well as the road ahead. "We would like to share that there has been...
