Gorham, ME

1d ago

this story makes me happy. it tells us that the people are waking up. the past 2 years have shown the people are now second guessing everything they are told.

arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Parents Organization Files Complaints Claiming Discrimination in Schools Separating Students Based on Race

Parents Defending Education (PDE), a grassroots parental rights organization, filed three complaints Tuesday with the Biden Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that allege discrimination in schools that formed “racial affinity” groups or “community circles” to separate students based on their race. The complaints...
PORTLAND, OR
WMTW

Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends

YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
MAINE STATE
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 5, 2023

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on January 10, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out

Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her $473 million heating assistance package, the governor declared “hope is very much alive.” Mills, the first woman to serve as governor in Maine, made hope a theme of her speech, saying the struggles during the pandemic showed Mainers are resilient. “Hope is about finding new and innovative ways to solve our problems, using the ingenuity and courage we rediscovered within ourselves these last few years,” she said.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Library to hire social worker

BANGOR — The Bangor Public Library has been approved to receive $341,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The library plans to make some improvements in an effort to keep staff safe while helping individuals experiencing crisis. “We’re a zero barrier space. Anyone can walk through the door. And...
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals

The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

The importance of obeying the Move Over Law in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Winter can be a dangerous time for emergency vehicles who are stopped on the side of the road.. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter catches up with Lieutenant Brian Harris on Maine’s Move Over Law, and the importance of obeying that law. In 2007,...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The document outlines the involvement of Maine's child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams' life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother's custody, after a sibling in...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Slur Spray Painted On Elementary School

WATERVILLE — A community is in shock after a racial slur was left on the walls of one of their schools. Reports say that a racial slur was spray painted on one of the exterior walls of the Albert S. Hall school, an elementary school in Waterville that educates grades four and five.
WATERVILLE, ME
observer-me.com

Sunday hunting lawsuit isn’t over

In November of 2021, Maine voters approved a state referendum to the State Constitution called the Right-To-Food Amendment. The amendment, the first of its kind in the United States, provides Mainers with a constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food, and it includes protections for rights to seed saving and seed sharing. The amendment was approved by the State Legislature by a two-thirds vote early in 2021, but it needed approval from voters in order to become a constitutional amendment.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Report finds high levels of dangerous radon in many Maine homes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A report from the American Lung Association finds that high levels of radon gas have been found in more than a third of homes in Maine. January is Radon Action Month and the Association is urging all Mainers to get their homes tested. The State of Lung Cancer report found radon levels equal to or higher than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action level in 37% of home in Maine.
MAINE STATE

