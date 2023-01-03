Syndication: USA TODAY

Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks up at the scoreboard between plays in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0333
Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive
Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
Bengals attempt to refocus for division showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are finding it tough to focus on their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens in the aftermath of the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals were the opponent Monday night when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. The game was suspended and it hasn't been determined if it will be completed. Seeing...
Steelers face Browns clinging to hopes of earning postseason berth
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been overcoming the opposition in each of the last three weeks in order to keep their flickering postseason aspirations alive. On Sunday, the Steelers (8-8) will need to either defeat or tie the visiting Cleveland Browns (7-9) and receive a bit of help in the process in order to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. In addition to a win, Pittsburgh also will need...
Dolphins need win over Jets, some help to make AFC playoffs
Despite losing their past five games and their starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the Miami Dolphins still have a reasonable chance of making the playoffs. The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing a victory coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC's final postseason berth. Only if both happen would Miami (8-8)...
Bills-Bengals canceled; NFL to consider neutral-site AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams. Due to the resulting disparity,...
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson,...
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday for critical comments and openly questioning whether Cleveland put him in position to succeed. Clowney told Cleveland.com it has become apparent the Browns have "their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip." The comments, published Thursday, pointed to the Browns focusing gameplans around defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett has 15...
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. ...
Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future
When asked about his team's NFL playoff chances, Seattle Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore practically pulled a Forrest Gump. "I'm too dumb to know all the (playoff scenarios)," Bellore said. "I think ultimately we don't gain anything thinking of the Lions and Packers. We just have to focus on the Rams." The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) takes the handoff from quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan
No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
813
Followers
4K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0