ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjXXK_0k27u3iY00

An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

Goodell solely is responsible for the decision on if -- and when -- to play the postponed game.

Hamlin was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the Bills updated his condition Tuesday afternoon.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition," the team said. "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

Hamlin's family had issued a statement earlier in the day.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Other NFL teams took a step back from cameras and microphones on Tuesday, matching the league and NFLPA decision to stop play Monday night.

Hamlin briefly came to his feet after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, then collapsed with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

"Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said NFL officials informed teams the game would resume in five minutes after live shots of the ambulance in the tunnel underneath the stadium aired on the national broadcast.

"They've been given five minutes to quote-unquote to get ready to go back to playing, that's the word we get from the league," Buck said Monday.

Troy Vincent, a former NFL defensive back and the current NFL executive vice president, said that message never was relayed by the NFL.

"We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play," Vincent said.

The postponed final game of Week 17 between the Bills and Bengals didn't resume after head coaches Taylor and Sean McDermott determined their teams should exit the field. McDermott huddled Buffalo players and coaches near the sideline and relayed a message from bended knee before Taylor crossed the field from the Bengals' sideline.

Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement Tuesday morning.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time -- what we can do is support one another. Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront. As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other. The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar."

The NFL Referees Association said Tuesday "our officials fully supported the suspension of this game as all attention needed to be focused on Damar's health."

Both the Bills and Bengals are still in contention for the top seed in the AFC, which brings home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

It is unclear how long the NFL will delay business as usual. But it was evident Tuesday that most teams were following the lead of McDermott and Taylor.

Multiple teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, among them -- called off media availability with coordinators and assistant coaches.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, however, did address the media to discuss Hamlin, who grew up in suburban Pittsburgh. The two forged a relationship through the years.

"I'll say this about Damar Hamlin. Man, it's a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher. And that young man be a Pittsburgher, I've known that guy, probably since he was about 12," Tomlin said. "I just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization.

"It's just an honor to get to know young people like that. Had an opportunity to express that to him, whenever I see him. We've played Buffalo each of the last two seasons, and he and I get to have a moment because it's just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now, but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation their development, to watch them, you know, earn what they've been chasing. ... I got a lot of love for that young man."

Tuesday is the scheduled off day for players. Most teams are scheduled to have practice and media access on Wednesday.

The next scheduled game is Saturday in Las Vegas between the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars play Saturday night, with the winner clinching a playoff spot as AFC South champions.

"They understand the severity of this," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "They understand the game and what we love, and sometimes things that you love the most and can give you the most can also take the most away."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills-Bengals canceled; NFL to consider neutral-site AFC title game

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams. Due to the resulting disparity,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Bengals attempt to refocus for division showdown with Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are finding it tough to focus on their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens in the aftermath of the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals were the opponent Monday night when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. The game was suspended and it hasn't been determined if it will be completed. Seeing...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup

When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills S Damar Hamlin expresses gratitude for nationwide support

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make swift progress in his recovery and used social media on Saturday to thank all of his well-wishers worldwide for being supportive and praying for him. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much... thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" Hamlin said via social media. ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Newport Plain Talk

Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Playoff time brings out the respect card, and the Detroit Lions deem the deck stacked with disrespect from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his message to the team was to embrace playing in games that mean something, but don't forget we have "nothing to lose." The Lions can earn a playoff spot if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the...
DETROIT, MI
The Newport Plain Talk

Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future

When asked about his team's NFL playoff chances, Seattle Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore practically pulled a Forrest Gump. "I'm too dumb to know all the (playoff scenarios)," Bellore said. "I think ultimately we don't gain anything thinking of the Lions and Packers. We just have to focus on the Rams." The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Newport Plain Talk

Doctors: Bills' Damar Hamlin has shown 'substantial improvement'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "substantial improvement," his doctors said Thursday, three days removed from suffering cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center addressed the media in the first statement from doctors and detailed Hamlin's recovery as well as the road ahead. "We would like to share that there has been...
The Newport Plain Talk

Steelers face Browns clinging to hopes of earning postseason berth

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been overcoming the opposition in each of the last three weeks in order to keep their flickering postseason aspirations alive. On Sunday, the Steelers (8-8) will need to either defeat or tie the visiting Cleveland Browns (7-9) and receive a bit of help in the process in order to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. In addition to a win, Pittsburgh also will need...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending in right direction' for Sunday

Needing a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles appear likely to have their QB1 back Sunday. Jalen Hurts, out with a shoulder injury since Dec. 18, worked with the first-team offense in Thursday's practice. While he was officially listed as limited, teammates said all signs indicate the Eagles (13-3) expect Hurts to start against the visiting New York Giants (9-6-1). ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday for critical comments and openly questioning whether Cleveland put him in position to succeed. Clowney told Cleveland.com it has become apparent the Browns have "their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip." The comments, published Thursday, pointed to the Browns focusing gameplans around defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett has 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Dolphins need win over Jets, some help to make AFC playoffs

Despite losing their past five games and their starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the Miami Dolphins still have a reasonable chance of making the playoffs. The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing a victory coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC's final postseason berth. Only if both happen would Miami (8-8)...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't looking like a possible playoff team when they lost by 26 points to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4. But the final week of the regular season has arrived with the Jaguars in first place, and now they can wrap up a playoff spot when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night with the AFC South title on the line in a winner-take-all showdown. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy