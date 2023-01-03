Read full article on original website
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Intel Evo laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs will deliver better battery life and Intel Unison on select devices
Intel just announced the latest generation of its Intel Evo standard. Laptops featuring the Intel Evo badge will deliver better battery life than the previous generation and select models will support Intel Unison.
Ars Technica
Nvidia unveils a broad range of efficient new laptop GPUs, from RTX 4050 to 4090
In addition to un-unlaunching the RTX 4070 Ti GPU for desktops at CES today, Nvidia announced a new range of RTX 4000-series laptop GPUs. Nvidia claims the new GPUs will provide big performance and power efficiency boosts, particularly for the lower-end GPUs that ship in the gaming laptops that most people buy.
IGN
CES 2023: Asus Unveils 2023 Line-up of ROG Flow Series Laptops Including X13, X16 and Z13 With Latest Hardware
Asus has revealed its updated line of ROG products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The 2023 offerings by the company include additions to the ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and TUF Gaming series of laptops along with latest CPUs and GPUs. The updated laptops boast next-gen CPUs and GPUs along with an advanced thermal design dubbed “ROG Intelligent Cooling” and “breathtaking” Nebula displays.
Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
The Verge
Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO review: The definition of overkill
The RTX 4090 is the fastest video card in the world right now, and Zotac's offering builds on that with a gorgeous design and class-leading power for 4K gaming.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Elegant ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED officially announced with a 2.8K display, a Core i9-13900H, and a next-gen Nvidia GPU
Adding to its growing suite of Zenbook laptops, ASUS has revealed the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) at CES 2023. The notebook packs the latest components from Intel and Nvidia in addition to a beautiful display. Starting with the design, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is undoubtedly a “Zenbook” with...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. As good as the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti is -- not how good it is for...
Engadget
NVIDIA brings GeForce RTX 40 graphics to laptops
It didn't take long for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 graphics to reach portable PCs. The company has introduced RTX 40 GPUs for laptops that promise large leaps in performance, even in lower-end systems. The flagship RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs are reportedly powerful enough to play games across three 4K monitors at 60 frames per second — you might not need a desktop to immerse yourself in a flight or racing sim.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Digital Trends
AMD CES 2023: Ryzen 9 7950X3D, mobile Ryzen 7000, and more
AMD’s CES 2023 keynote is over, officially kicking off the show (although, most of the major announcements are already out of the way). Team Red had a lot to share, including Ryzen 7000X3D parts, Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs, and new RX 7000 mobile GPUs. To catch you up, here’s everything AMD announced at CES 2023.
AMD / Nvidia / Intel CES 2023 Recap and Analysis: 3D V-Cache, "RTX 4090" for laptops, new affordable CPUs
This should be a good time for a CES 2023 news recap and analysis, with tons of PC hardware announcements as expected, and AMD having just concluded its presentation. So let's run through all the interesting stuff and give our thoughts on what's been shown... AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs. Starting...
TechSpot
Size matters: Alienware, Razer, and Acer reveal new 18-inch laptops with RTX 40-series GPUs
Something to look forward to: What do you look for in a gaming laptop? If it's huge amounts of power, gorgeous displays, and massive screens, take a look at what's happening in the run-up to CES. Acer, Razer, and Alienware are all preparing new laptops that reach a massive 18 inches and pack the just-announced RTX 4000 mobile GPUs.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs. AMD RX 7900 XT: Two odd choices for your next GPU
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is here, which means that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a direct competitor now. Comparing AMD to Nvidia is never overly straightforward, but it can be done. Benchmark results speak for themselves, and we’ve got plenty of those, all based on our own thorough testing of both cards.
AMD crams 16 Zen 4 cores into gaming laptops with the Ryzen 7045 Series
Zen 4 blazing away with all 16 cores... in a laptop.
The Verge
The ROG Zephyrus G14 is getting a Mini LED screen
Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the hottest mainstream gaming laptops around, and its 2023 iteration is sure to be one of the most anticipated releases of this upcoming year. Not only is it one of a few gaming laptops that can provide all-day battery life but also it’s one of very few 14-inch gaming rigs that can achieve competitive frame rates on many modern games.
Phison has its 14GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSD controller ready but there are no drives in sight
E26 controller chip is ready to go.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
