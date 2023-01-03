ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores

Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Ars Technica

Nvidia unveils a broad range of efficient new laptop GPUs, from RTX 4050 to 4090

In addition to un-unlaunching the RTX 4070 Ti GPU for desktops at CES today, Nvidia announced a new range of RTX 4000-series laptop GPUs. Nvidia claims the new GPUs will provide big performance and power efficiency boosts, particularly for the lower-end GPUs that ship in the gaming laptops that most people buy.
IGN

CES 2023: Asus Unveils 2023 Line-up of ROG Flow Series Laptops Including X13, X16 and Z13 With Latest Hardware

Asus has revealed its updated line of ROG products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The 2023 offerings by the company include additions to the ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and TUF Gaming series of laptops along with latest CPUs and GPUs. The updated laptops boast next-gen CPUs and GPUs along with an advanced thermal design dubbed “ROG Intelligent Cooling” and “breathtaking” Nebula displays.
Trusted Reviews

Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
The Verge

Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU

Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
TechSpot

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. As good as the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti is -- not how good it is for...
Engadget

NVIDIA brings GeForce RTX 40 graphics to laptops

It didn't take long for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 graphics to reach portable PCs. The company has introduced RTX 40 GPUs for laptops that promise large leaps in performance, even in lower-end systems. The flagship RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs are reportedly powerful enough to play games across three 4K monitors at 60 frames per second — you might not need a desktop to immerse yourself in a flight or racing sim.
Engadget

Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs

Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Digital Trends

AMD CES 2023: Ryzen 9 7950X3D, mobile Ryzen 7000, and more

AMD’s CES 2023 keynote is over, officially kicking off the show (although, most of the major announcements are already out of the way). Team Red had a lot to share, including Ryzen 7000X3D parts, Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs, and new RX 7000 mobile GPUs. To catch you up, here’s everything AMD announced at CES 2023.
TechSpot

Size matters: Alienware, Razer, and Acer reveal new 18-inch laptops with RTX 40-series GPUs

Something to look forward to: What do you look for in a gaming laptop? If it's huge amounts of power, gorgeous displays, and massive screens, take a look at what's happening in the run-up to CES. Acer, Razer, and Alienware are all preparing new laptops that reach a massive 18 inches and pack the just-announced RTX 4000 mobile GPUs.
Digital Trends

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs. AMD RX 7900 XT: Two odd choices for your next GPU

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is here, which means that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a direct competitor now. Comparing AMD to Nvidia is never overly straightforward, but it can be done. Benchmark results speak for themselves, and we’ve got plenty of those, all based on our own thorough testing of both cards.
The Verge

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is getting a Mini LED screen

Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the hottest mainstream gaming laptops around, and its 2023 iteration is sure to be one of the most anticipated releases of this upcoming year. Not only is it one of a few gaming laptops that can provide all-day battery life but also it’s one of very few 14-inch gaming rigs that can achieve competitive frame rates on many modern games.
Engadget

ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop

This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...

