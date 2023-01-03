Read full article on original website
Columbia County AR, Ready For A Visit From Harvest Food Bank?
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road next week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, starting at 9 AM. Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry. According to...
Ready To ‘Run The Line’? The Texarkana Half Marathon Is Next Month
The countdown clock is running and so should you if you're training for a half marathon that is. Runners, it's time to sign up for the "Run The Line Half Marathon," it's coming up in February of 2023. This is year #15 year of this tremendous event, a half marathon...
Governor Abbott Announces Tech Education Grants Include Texarkana College
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges across the state, including our own Texarkana College. These grants will be used to purchase the necessary...
Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges
New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
Hunk a Burning Love! It’s the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana
If you love Elvis then get ready for a very special treat coming to Texarkana. It's the world Famous Elvis Tribute with ETA Travis Powell. It all takes place this Saturday night January 7 at the beautiful Perot Theatre located at 221 Main Street in historic downtown Texarkana with the show starting at 7 PM.
Texarkana New Year Reminder – Fireworks Are Dangerous And Illegal
It doesn't matter how many times we remind you, some people still seem to forget about the whole "illegal-fireworks-inside-the-city-limits" thing. It's true, and it can cost you money and more. Fireworks are fun, fireworks are loud, and fireworks make you say funny things like Ooooo and Ahhhhh. But fireworks are...
67 Arrests Wraps Up 2022 For Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Office
It was the last week of the old year leading up to the first day of the new year, what was it like? 67 total were arrested in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 20 of those while 47 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
Texarkana Water Utilities Reminder – Turn Off Your Water
Lisa made a great post the other day about how to protect your pipes from freezing and possibly bursting in the deep freeze we have all been in for several days, but there is one thing you need to remember... turn them back off. If you missed her article about...
Texarkana Narcotics Task Force Busts Man With Drugs, Guns And Cash
Texarkana Arkansas Police Narcotics Task Force wraps a weeks-long investigation with one arrest along with finding guns, drugs, and cash. Texarkana Arkansas Police are pleased to report a suspected drug dealer has been arrested in the 400 block of Ferguson St Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The release says that on December 29, 2022, Investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant at that location. The findings there were the result of several months-long investigations at the location. In the process of serving the warrant, investigators found at this location, 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in what investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics. All are pictured below.
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?
Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
