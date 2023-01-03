ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
The best photos from Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Few events in the sports world compare with the majestic spectacle that is the Winter Classic. While every single venue for the annual event is not necessarily a home run, certain locales are perfect settings for unforgettable afternoons and evenings of ice hockey.This year's Winter Classic at Fenway Park was the perfect example. With two high-profile teams facing off in one of the most historic sports buildings in the continent, the scene was set for a lively environment. Throw in an ideal weather day -- a dash of sun, comfortable temperatures, and a dramatically timed sunset -- and...
Goaltender Cam Talbot interested in staying with Senators

The Ottawa Senators have had an up-and-down season. After it looked at first like the team couldn’t escape the ghosts of disappointing seasons past, strong play over the past few weeks has them back in the extended playoff conversation. A big part of this improved performance has been the...
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise

Jakob Chychrun, Clayton Keller, and Nick Bjugstad scored, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a 5-3 game to the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. on Tuesday. Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal scored twice for the Panthers (17-18-4), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to earn his ninth win of the season.
Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint

After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Mike McDaniel May Not Survive End of Season Collapse Per Report

With the Dolphins on a five-game losing streak and on the verge of missing the playoffs, head coach Mike McDaniel’s job security is up in the air at the moment. Per Armando Salguero of Outkick, he is reporting; “If McDaniel survives, there’s no guarantee for defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, according to a club source.”
