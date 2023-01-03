Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
The best photos from Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- Few events in the sports world compare with the majestic spectacle that is the Winter Classic. While every single venue for the annual event is not necessarily a home run, certain locales are perfect settings for unforgettable afternoons and evenings of ice hockey.This year's Winter Classic at Fenway Park was the perfect example. With two high-profile teams facing off in one of the most historic sports buildings in the continent, the scene was set for a lively environment. Throw in an ideal weather day -- a dash of sun, comfortable temperatures, and a dramatically timed sunset -- and...
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
Derek Lalonde: Detroit Red Wings 'haven't given up' on Alex Nedeljkovic
Derek Lalonde said the Detroit Red Wings still have faith in Alex Nedeljkovic, even as he is vulnerable to losing his job as backup goaltender in the NHL. "We haven’t given up on Ned," Lalonde said Wednesday morning at Little Caesars Arena, shortly after the Wings announced Nedeljkovic had been assigned to the minors for a conditioning stint.
Goaltender Cam Talbot interested in staying with Senators
The Ottawa Senators have had an up-and-down season. After it looked at first like the team couldn’t escape the ghosts of disappointing seasons past, strong play over the past few weeks has them back in the extended playoff conversation. A big part of this improved performance has been the...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise
Jakob Chychrun, Clayton Keller, and Nick Bjugstad scored, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a 5-3 game to the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. on Tuesday. Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal scored twice for the Panthers (17-18-4), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to earn his ninth win of the season.
Detroit Red Wings hope consistent playing time in minors will help Nedeljkovic return to form
The Detroit Red Wings have sent goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. The move is intended to help Nedeljkovic regain confidence after a difficult 2022-23 season start. Why it Matters: Despite strong performances in the past, Nedeljkovic has struggled this season as the backup to Ville...
Detroit Red Wings surprisingly place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings pulled a surprise move Tuesday and placed Jakub Vrana on waivers. It was known they would have to waive a player in order to activate Robby Fabbri, who will make his season debut Wednesday when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils. Vrana is currently on...
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint
After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
Report: Maple Leafs have 'touched base' with Michael Bunting over contract
But overlooking him is probably a mistake. Since coming up to the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes in March 2021, Bunting has scored 44 goals and 102 points in 137 games. That’s an 82-game pace of 26 and 63, all for the low, low price of $950K per season.
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17
With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
