Whoever these two babblers are they have no idea what the hell they are talking about.What drivel, they should emasculate themselves. Liberalism from the constitution is book the Republicans are reading from, it is the social contact of Locke's not Rousseau with his general will or Marxist dictatorship of the Proletariat or Marcuse's critical theory which emphasizes sexual and personal liberation which attempts to destroy not only capitalism but the social infrastructure of Western civilization. The so-called nativist are what are called in the constitution- citizens. Yes ,Republicans do believe in national sovereignty and secure borders. The Republicans processing good liberal values in rights such as free speech ,and free elections and they embrace capitalism while not mentioned in constitution provided the economic engine that helped make America the cornucopia and envy of the world.
