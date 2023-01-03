ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
SARTELL, MN
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Fish House Hit By Train in Kandiyohi County

ATWATER (WJON News) -- A fish house being pulled by a pickup was hit by a train in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 2:40 p.m. the pickup was pulling the fish house on a private driveway which intersected with two sets of railroad tracks. A train with multiple cars was stopped on one set of tracks. The pickup began crossing the series of railroad tracks when the fish house was hit by another train that was traveling on the other set of tracks.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder

Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
MEDINA, MN
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
House destroyed by fire near Richmond

(Richmond MN-) A home was destroyed by fire east of Richmond Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says just before 1 p.m. Tuesday they got a call from 64-year-old Tom Goebel reporting that his garage has started on fire in the 22000 Block of Great Northern Drive on the south side of Schneider Lake. The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and were assisted by the Richmond Fire Department and Cold Spring Fire Department. Upon arrival deputies found the house was fully engulfed with flames. Goebel was still in the home and was brought to safety at a nearby residence. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
RICHMOND, MN
Willmar gets nearly 9 inches of snow...motorist killed in Clearwater township

(Chanhassen, MN) -- Winter weather advisories are in effect today (Wednesday) for most of southern and central Minnesota while a winter storm warning continues from the Brainerd lakes area to the northeast. Heavy snow and freezing rain fell across the state Tuesday and is expected to continue through this evening. Windom in southwest Minnesota reported 11 inches, Mound and Morgan had ten, Willmar and Kimball received eight-and-a-half inches, Buffalo had seven-and-half and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen got seven inches.
WILLMAR, MN
