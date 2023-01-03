Read full article on original website
Related
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
Blackburn to Be Sworn In As Waite Park’s Newest Council Member
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a new face on the Waite Park city council. Shawn Blackburn will be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting after winning a spot on the council during the election in November. Blackburn replaces Vic Schultz who did not seek re-election. Blackburn previously served...
Bertram Sworn In as New Stearns County Commissioner
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County elected officials took the oath of office Tuesday morning and among them is Jeff Bertram. Bertram takes over for former District 3 Commissioner Jeff Mergen. All of the remaining board members who were up for election retained their seats. Second District Commissioner Joe...
lptv.org
Crow Wing County’s New Sheriff Talks About His Agenda for a Brand New Year
Former Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang began his first day back as Crow Wing County Sheriff on Monday after being elected to the position last November. Klang had previously served as Crow Wing Sheriff from 2003-07. “I love this job to this day. If I had to do it...
Banfield Animal Hospital Requests CUP to Open in Marketplace Mall
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- UPDATE: Tuesday's city council meeting has been cancelled due to the hazardous road conditions. All items on the agenda will be moved to the next meeting scheduled on Wednesday, January 18th. Banfield Animal Hospital may soon occupy space inside Marketplace Shopping Center in Waite Park.
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Fish House Hit By Train in Kandiyohi County
ATWATER (WJON News) -- A fish house being pulled by a pickup was hit by a train in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 2:40 p.m. the pickup was pulling the fish house on a private driveway which intersected with two sets of railroad tracks. A train with multiple cars was stopped on one set of tracks. The pickup began crossing the series of railroad tracks when the fish house was hit by another train that was traveling on the other set of tracks.
Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids Has Closed
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A restaurant in downtown Sauk Rapids has closed its doors. Old Capital Tavern CEO Aaron Salzer says the partnership group made the decision that Sunday night was the last night they were open for business. He says the COVID shutdown followed by food costs, labor...
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder
Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
kduz.com
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue. The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
willmarradio.com
House destroyed by fire near Richmond
(Richmond MN-) A home was destroyed by fire east of Richmond Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says just before 1 p.m. Tuesday they got a call from 64-year-old Tom Goebel reporting that his garage has started on fire in the 22000 Block of Great Northern Drive on the south side of Schneider Lake. The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and were assisted by the Richmond Fire Department and Cold Spring Fire Department. Upon arrival deputies found the house was fully engulfed with flames. Goebel was still in the home and was brought to safety at a nearby residence. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Willmar gets nearly 9 inches of snow...motorist killed in Clearwater township
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Winter weather advisories are in effect today (Wednesday) for most of southern and central Minnesota while a winter storm warning continues from the Brainerd lakes area to the northeast. Heavy snow and freezing rain fell across the state Tuesday and is expected to continue through this evening. Windom in southwest Minnesota reported 11 inches, Mound and Morgan had ten, Willmar and Kimball received eight-and-a-half inches, Buffalo had seven-and-half and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen got seven inches.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0