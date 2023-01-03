Read full article on original website
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
gsabusiness.com
SCC president appointed to SC Board of Economic Advisers
S.C. Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler announced the appointment of Michael Mikota, Spartanburg Community College president, to serve on the S.C. Board of Economic Advisers. "The economic forecast produced by the BEA is one of the most important pieces of the budgetary process," Peeler said in a news release. "As...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Upstate city named a best place to raise a family
Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC’s largest economic development project potential impact
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
gsabusiness.com
Behind Spartanburg's plan to boost small and minority-owned businesses
Spartanburg officials are working to increase opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses through $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The Spartanburg County Council recently allocated use of the funds in support of OneSpartanburg’s Vision Plan 2.0 over the next five years. Spartanburg has led the state of South...
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
Greenville named top 10 real estate market for 2023
Greenville and the surrounding area comprise one of the top 10 hottest real estate markets for 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors.
furman.edu
Former SC governor turns 90, looks back on life, reaching highest level of public service
Upon Richard W. Riley’s 90th birthday Jan. 2, news outlets paid tribute to the former South Carolina governor (1979–1987) and U.S. secretary of education (1993–2001) under Bill Clinton. The State’s Lyn Riddle covered the nonagenarian and namesake of The Riley Institute at Furman University. The retrospective...
greenvillejournal.com
Mochinut opens in Greer
Mochinut has opened in Greer. The storefront at 1300 S. Highway 14, #C will serve a variety of:. The restaurant chain has locations throughout the U.S., South Korea and Thailand. For more information, visit mochinut.com or instagram.com/mochinut_greer.
FOX Carolina
‘I see it thriving’: developer and community leaders working to revitalize Startex Mill site
STARTEX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local developer is working to revitalize a historic mill in Spartanburg County. Bringing housing, retail and greenspace. But, it’s about much more than just using empty land. The Startex-Tucapau Mill has a deep history and the goal of the new project is to...
WYFF4.com
Clemson University adds new security feature on campus
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University is installing lockdown devices in its classrooms. "What we try to do is build what's considered a layered security," said Greg Mullen, chief of police and associate vice president for public safety. "We've been working for years to build access control in all our classrooms and buildings across campus as well as video systems and all of these things integrate together to allow us to provide the best level of safety and security for our faculty, staff and students."
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
Community reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
South Carolina airport growing garden alongside runway to feed community
When you think of airports, you probably think of baggage claims or crowds of people. But if you’ve been to the Spartanburg Memorial Airport recently, you’ll think of the garden.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Council welcomes new members, looks ahead to big issues
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the new Pickens County Council met for the first time as two new members were sworn in. Claiborne Linvill is serving District 1, the area around Clemson, and is taking over for Ensley Feemster, who served in that role for eight years. Linvill...
FOX Carolina
Family bucket list for 2023
As a new year begins, it’s time to make plans to maximize your time with family, and experience new adventures. Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shared some bucket list ideas that will take you through every season. You can read more about this topic on Kidding Around Greenville’s...
wspa.com
Veteran who worked in Medical Department during Vietnam helps others to cope with trauma
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It wasn’t always in Richard Reed Sr.’s plans to go into the service. “I thought, you know, like, all the things that I was gonna be a top rank athlete,” said Reed. He attended Central State College to play football. “I should...
FOX Carolina
Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area. The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media. Luna Rosa Famiglia,. We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve...
