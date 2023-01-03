ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

gsabusiness.com

SCC president appointed to SC Board of Economic Advisers

S.C. Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler announced the appointment of Michael Mikota, Spartanburg Community College president, to serve on the S.C. Board of Economic Advisers. "The economic forecast produced by the BEA is one of the most important pieces of the budgetary process," Peeler said in a news release. "As...
SPARTANBURG, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Upstate city named a best place to raise a family

Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
MAULDIN, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC’s largest economic development project potential impact

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Mochinut opens in Greer

Mochinut has opened in Greer. The storefront at 1300 S. Highway 14, #C will serve a variety of:. The restaurant chain has locations throughout the U.S., South Korea and Thailand. For more information, visit mochinut.com or instagram.com/mochinut_greer.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson University adds new security feature on campus

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University is installing lockdown devices in its classrooms. "What we try to do is build what's considered a layered security," said Greg Mullen, chief of police and associate vice president for public safety. "We've been working for years to build access control in all our classrooms and buildings across campus as well as video systems and all of these things integrate together to allow us to provide the best level of safety and security for our faculty, staff and students."
CLEMSON, SC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Family bucket list for 2023

As a new year begins, it’s time to make plans to maximize your time with family, and experience new adventures. Bethany Winston from Kidding Around Greenville shared some bucket list ideas that will take you through every season. You can read more about this topic on Kidding Around Greenville’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC

