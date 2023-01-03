Read full article on original website
New York Giants News, Rumors on Giants Injury Report Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Eagles Preview | LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 9:05 PMGiants Now by Chat Sportsu200bHate the Eagles? LIKE this video. 9:33 PMRobert Berginu200bplay them...stay strong NYG...Bleed Blue!!. 9:34 PMPenzeu200bHi. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this...
Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds
The Tigers hit the road to take on another ranked SEC opponent in the Razorbacks.
Rori Harmon selected Big 12 co-player of the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon has been named Big 12 co-player of the week as the league announced their weekly awards on Tuesday. Harmon led the Longhorns to a pair of wins, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 2.5 steals. In an 87-41 win to open Big 12 play over Kansas State, she had 15 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, becoming the first DI players to record those totals in a game during the 2022-23 season.
Cub Tracks’ look who’s scrying now
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There’s still not a lot of external content available....
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
How the Big Ten approached women's basketball scheduling to raise national profile, prep for NCAA tournament
The Big Ten’s philosophy on nonconference scheduling isn’t written down in a binding commitment. No one is telling a team it has to schedule this opponent instead of that one. Instead, the conference details to coaches the importance of schedule strength, works with a scheduling consultant and provides useful metrics on how matchups would impact a team in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
MM 1.3: Multiple Terps invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
With the NFL beginning to extend invites to its 2023 Scouting Combine as the college football postseason comes to a close, Maryland football players Jakorian Bennett, Chad Ryland, Jacob Copeland and Dontay Demus Jr. all received invites, per their respective social media accounts. I worked my entire life for this...
Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals
What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...
Falcons Draft Rumors Heading Into NFL Week 18 + Stick With Desmond Ridder In 2023? Falcons News
Atlanta Falcons news and rumors following the NFL Week 17 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals circle around the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons are slotted to pick 7th in the 2023 NFL Draft order, and could move up to 6th, or move down to 9th depending on the results of NFL Week 18. Falcons Today and Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson breaks down the latest Atlanta Falcons news and rumors including Des.
On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL
As I sit to write this on Wednesday morning, a report has just come across MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Damar Hamlin has been moved onto his stomach in a Cincinnati hospital bed to promote blood flow out of his lungs. Hamlin is in this position, fighting for his life, ventilator snaked down his throat, because of cardiac arrest sustained while playing of a football game. The injury might have been a tragic fluke – “one in a million” a doctor friend told me – but it doesn’t happen if Hamlin is watching the game from a barstool at Applebee’s.
No more outfield moves? The case for standing pat
We’ve moved into the new year, and nearly a month after the dramatic conclusion of the Arson Judge negotiations followed by a two-weeks standoff with Carlos Rodón, the Yankees still haven’t added an external solution to the hole in left field. This is enough to cause some...
Texas DS Zach Edwards enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns senior deep snapper Zach Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Inside Texas. Edwards, who received recognition from the Longhorns on Senior Day, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. A 5’11, 212-pounder from Azle, Edwards spent one season at Oklahoma before...
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
