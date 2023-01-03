ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car

I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Wait, People Actually Believe There are Whales in Lake Michigan?

I cannot believe this is real. I was listening to NPR late last week (I think this was Thursday, December 29). I wish I could find the exact segment I was listening to but, there was a man talking about the conservation of Michigan's lakes. Obviously, that's a very important subject. However, my attention was quickly diverted when he mentioned that, on numerous occasions, tourists would visit Lake Michigan and ask where they could participate in whale watching.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

YN Jay & Sada Baby Go On The Michigan Made College Tour

Two prominent artists from the east side of Michigan are coming together to go on a blockbuster tour during the beginning of 2023. They will be visiting multiple college campuses throughout Michigan and are bringing a few guests. YN Jay, who is from Flint, popped onto the rap scene during...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Remembering: How Rally Car Driver Ken Block Made Michigan Cool

Rally Car racing lost one of it's coolest, and most famous drivers to a tragic accident over the new years holiday. DC Shoes co-founder and founder of the Hoonigan brand, Ken Block, passed away at the age of 55 on Monday January 2nd. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, he was in a snow mobile accident. The vehicle suddenly upended and landed on top of him, killing him almost instantly on the slope.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Big Concerts Headed to Michigan in 2023

Michigan has huge plans for an incredible 2023 concert season. And when we say huge, we really mean it!. Get ready for incredible concerts already planned for the new year. Some of these artists include:. Taylor Swift. Bruce Springsteen. Ed Sheeran. Matchbox Twenty. We play many of their hit songs...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Aretha Franklin

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. For our final entry, we're taking a peek inside Aretha Franklin's Bloomfield Hills home which sold for $1.3 million earlier this year. As you'll see in the pictures below, this stunning house features some of the original appliances that were used by the Queen of Soul before her death in 2019.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy