ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants

Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Narcotics Task Force Busts Man With Drugs, Guns And Cash

Texarkana Arkansas Police Narcotics Task Force wraps a weeks-long investigation with one arrest along with finding guns, drugs, and cash. Texarkana Arkansas Police are pleased to report a suspected drug dealer has been arrested in the 400 block of Ferguson St Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The release says that on December 29, 2022, Investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant at that location. The findings there were the result of several months-long investigations at the location. In the process of serving the warrant, investigators found at this location, 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in what investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics. All are pictured below.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?

Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy