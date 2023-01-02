Read full article on original website
kawc.org
Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma
With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
New Imperial County sheriff sworn in
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Joe Wilson
June 13, 1941 - Dec. 20, 2022. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Joe Henry Wilson, 81, of Imperial, on December 20, 2022. Joe was born June 13, 1941, in Ola, AR, the youngest of seven children born to Henry and Esther Wilson. Henry packed up Esther and the kids and moved them to El Centro, CA, in 1943, when Joe was just two years old.
thedesertreview.com
Holtville Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Carrot Royalty Competition Candidates
HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Carrot Royalty Competition Candidates in a press release Thursday, December 29, 2022. The press release was sent out alongside a short biography for each of the candidates. The 2023 Carrot Jr. Princess Candidates are Addison Lydick, Alexandria Reeves, and...
Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed 15 Yuma county medical students to participate in the hospital's Mentor ME M.D. program. The post Mentor ME M.D. takes place at YRMC appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Heber Public Utility District hires new General Manager
HEBER — The Heber Public Utility District announced in a press release Tuesday, January 3, the hiring and appointment of a new General Manager, Madeline Dessert. Dessert comes to the Utility District from the County of Imperial Area Agency on Aging and has a strong background in public service, according to the press release.
Yuma home severely damaged in fire
A carport attached to a Yuma home caught fire Wednesday evening, but luckily all four adults and two kids along with 10 pets made it out okay. The post Yuma home severely damaged in fire appeared first on KYMA.
hstoday.us
OIG Delivers Verdict on El Centro and San Diego Facilities Following Inspections
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that El Centro and San Diego facilities generally met U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) standards but struggled with prolonged detention and data integrity. In March 2022, OIG conducted unannounced inspections of four CBP facilities in the El Centro and San Diego...
thedesertreview.com
Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa Dies Suddenly at Age 74
Brawley native and BUHS graduate, Walter Ulloa, died of a heart attack December 31, 2022. He was 74. Ulloa founded the Spanish language broadcaster Entravision and served as the CEO. The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa...
yumadailynews.com
Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
yumadailynews.com
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357
YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
kyma.com
Lingering rain showers still possible into Tuesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was an active weather day to kick off the New Year. Yuma's afternoon high temperature was average, we received some measurable rain, and it was pretty windy. Look below to get a breakdown of our New Year's weather conditions. We can still expect some...
kyma.com
Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
Brawley, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
kyma.com
CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY
CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
OFF ROAD RACING: Goodsell Wins AMA District 38 Triple Crown
HOLTVILLE – When Chad Goodsell rode his first off-road motorcycle at the age of 8 he immediately fell in love with the feeling of freedom and going fast. Now, at age 18, he has turned that feeling into a series of victories at the local level and is hoping to make it a career in the very near future.
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
