College murder suspect arrives back in Idaho after agreeing to extradition
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has arrived back in Idaho after being transferred from the Pennsylvania jail where he was being held without bond before agreeing to be extradited. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is expected to face a judge as early as Thursday morning. Omar Villafranca has more.
Live Updates: What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest
Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to last week's arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November.
Idaho murder suspect's DNA found on knife sheath at crime scene, affidavit says
Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday. The affidavit written by Moscow, Idaho Police Cpl. Brett Payne was made public just minutes before a court hearing began for the man accused in the Nov. 13 deaths, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.
Suspect in student murders extradited to Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students, was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho. New body cam video shows him being pulled over during his cross-country trip to his parents home for the holidays. Danya Bacchus reports.
Bodycam video shows Idaho murders suspect and his dad being pulled over weeks before arrest
Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students near campus is now in a county jail in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger was handed over to local authorities Wednesday after a flight from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested.
Pennsylvania officials share details on arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
Pennsylvania law enforcement officials held a news conference to release details about the arrest last week of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Watch their full remarks.
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
Father arrested for allegedly intentionally driving Tesla off cliff
The driver of a Tesla that went off a cliff in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. First responders said it was a miracle that the driver, his wife and two children all survived the 250-foot fall without life-threatening injuries.
Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested
A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in high-speed car chase that killed 2 teens: "That cop has a lot of questions to answer"
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
California girl gets license to own a unicorn
California has granted a little girl a first-of-its-kind license to own a unicorn, provided the 7-year-old can find one. She had to agree to provide nourisment like watermelon, exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows, and polish its horn with a soft cloth. David Begnaud has more.
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams killed in wrong-way crash at age 39
A Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles late Wednesday night, the state's governor announced. State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was 39. "I am in shock," House Speaker Matt Ritter said in a statement Thursday. "Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by...
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff in California
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo...
South Carolina abortion ban violates state's constitution, state Supreme Court rules
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Thursday a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks — ruling the restriction violates the state constitution's right to privacy. The decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into...
At least two dead in massive California storm
Evacuations are underway in parts of California as another massive storm sweeps through the state. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joined "CBS News Mornings" from Sacramento County with a look at conditions on the ground.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say
Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
Atmospheric river threatens storm-weary West
A major storm known as an atmospheric river is drenching parts of California and causing flooding. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
State of emergency in California as massive storm unleashes flooding
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and drivers are being asked to stay off the roads as a major series of storms carried by an atmospheric river is dropping massive amounts of rain across a wide swath of California from Los Angeles to the Oregon border.
Tracking the atmospheric river as it hits California
The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has more on where the wet weather is headed next as it soaks parts of California.
