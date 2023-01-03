Optical illusions will make you do a double-take

Some people can capture snaps at the perfect time, as proven by this gallery of amusing optical illusions caught on camera.

From a creepy human shaped icicle to a woman who appears to have a dog's body, Bored Panda has rounded up a selection of eye-catching images from around the world that make you do a double take over their misleading angles.

One eye-catching photo shows a cat peering out of a box - replacing his eyes for the girl's on the advertisement.

While another snap was timed to perfection and caught two bubbles replacing a dogs eyes.

Here FEMAIL looks at some of the most surreal snaps caught on camera...

Read more like this...

Made you look! These optical illusion snaps will definitely make you question what you're seeing

Now THAT's the money shot! Incredible animal photographs taken at just the right moment will make you do a double take

Snaps taken at just the right time create amazing optical illusions that will make you do a double take