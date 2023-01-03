ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optical illusions will make you do a double-take

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Some people can capture snaps at the perfect time, as proven by this gallery of amusing optical illusions caught on camera.

From a creepy human shaped icicle to a woman who appears to have a dog's body, Bored Panda has rounded up a selection of eye-catching images from around the world that make you do a double take over their misleading angles.

One eye-catching photo shows a cat peering out of a box - replacing his eyes for the girl's on the advertisement.

While another snap was timed to perfection and caught two bubbles replacing a dogs eyes.

Here FEMAIL looks at some of the most surreal snaps caught on camera...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXkj2_0k27jPly00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkHrQ_0k27jPly00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMW8W_0k27jPly00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFDee_0k27jPly00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7TbO_0k27jPly00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGtLH_0k27jPly00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0iBf_0k27jPly00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3auY_0k27jPly00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jt5Jn_0k27jPly00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRkka_0k27jPly00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Zpze_0k27jPly00

