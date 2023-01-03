Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral
Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Big Thicket National Preserve asking for help in removing exotic, non-native deer species
KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve is asking for the Southeast Texas community's help in removing an exotic deer species. The national preserve is allowing hunters who already have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit to dispatch any Axis deer they find. This is due to an unexpected introduction of the exotic species, according to a Big Thicket National Preserve release.
Orphaned polar bear cub spotted wandering alone on Alaskan oil field is moved to nearby zoo
Last month a polar bear cub was spotted alone in the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska. A team of biologists assessed the situation and made the decision to capture the 10-11 months old cub.
Trail Cam Captures Moose Ferociously Protecting Its Calf From Pair Of Wolves
If there’s one thing for sure out there, any member of the deer family has a target on their back from day one. And not just from hunters. Anything that eats meat loves to get their hands on some deer. And while hunters are after mature big bucks, the rest of the wild is after fawns… AKA, the easiest catch.
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Best Places to See Beautiful Bluebonnets in Texas in 2023
There are a few things that Texans love to discuss such as the deliciousness of Whataburger, how great Buc-ee's and HEB are, and how beautiful it is to see bluebonnets. But Texas is a gigantic state so where exactly can you find these stunning flowers? Recently I was talking with some family who have property in the Hill Country, and they said we just need to come visit them when we want to see bluebonnets. So, if you are trying to see Bluebonnets here are some of the best places to see them.
The 5 Best States for a Hog Hunting Adventure
Wild hogs have inhabited North America since the middle of the 16th century. Brought over as domestic stock by early settlers, America’s earliest farm pigs escaped their enclosures and became feral in no time. The invasive and ecologically destructive species was bolstered even further with the introduction of Eurasian wild boars for recreational hunting in the early part of the 20th century. Since then, pig populations have multiplied rapidly across a wide swath of territory that stretches from the deep South, across parts of the lower Midwest, and all the way into California.
Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO
A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
WATCH: Elk Runs in Terror From Ferocious Wolf in Grand Teton National Park
Born and raised in the Elk Mountains of Colorado, professional wildlife guide Bo Welden has held a deep passion for wildlife and nature all his life. So when he arrived in Jackson, Wyoming, to begin a career with the Teton Science School, he knew he had found the perfect place for him.
Bear Cubs Released Back Into Colorado Wilderness After Mother Charged Human
It was a big day earlier this week when officials from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department released two bear cubs that had been in their care for over six months. These cubs were successfully released into the wild by officials from the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, reports state.
Lima News
The 6 best national parks for winter wildlife spotting
Enjoying the national parks may be the highlight of summer vacations, but visiting in the winter has its own perks. The crowds are long gone and depending on when you go, you might just feel you have the whole park to yourself. If you’re brave enough to embrace the low...
WATCH: Chunky Bear Cub Adjusts Trail Camera, Captures Great Footage
This adorably chunky Minnesota bear cub decided to step in and adjust a trail camera this fall, and it looks like the forest animal knew what it was doing! After moving the trail cam to another angle, the officials with the Voyageurs Wolf Project which is the agency that originally set it up got some pretty amazing wildlife footage.
natureworldnews.com
Rare Sight of Snowy Owl Spotted in Orange County Home, California
A rare sight for many birdwatchers occurred in Southern California after they found a snowy owl in Orange County. It was a magnificent view for a birdwatcher who saw the rare bird as the snowy owl is not a frequent visitor in Southern California. The report said that the American...
Grizzly Gets Ahold Of Elk Calf In Grand Teton National Park With A Whole Crowd Watching
Nature is a cruel beast sometimes. As much as people want to think it’s all sunshine and rainbows, that is far from the case. The people going into the park to see animals got a good look at reality out there… I’m sure a look that was more than most bargained for.
Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
House Cat Fends Off Three Attacking Coyotes In California Backyard
That’s one badass kitty. For a domesticated house cat to take on three predators, and come out on the other side, is not a common thing. Your average coyote is around 30 pounds, you average house cat? About 10…. Coyotes are predators and scavengers who will hunt just anything...
