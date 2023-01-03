ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Detroit News

Police ID suspect in noose incident at Grosse Pointe Panera Bread

One suspect has been identified in connection with allegedly crafting a noose from paper towels last week at a Panera Bread restaurant in downtown Grosse Pointe, city officials announced Wednesday. "After several days of investigation, City of Grosse Pointe detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in the case," authorities said...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.7 million

Kevin Gunn, 64 of West Bloomfield, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in a case involving the misuse of over $1.7 million in Wayne County road division funds. Gunn, a former employee of the department, is charged with conspiring with colleague John Gibson, 54 of Detroit, to defraud the county of the taxpayer funds. The suspects solicited Wayne County vendors to make fraudulent purchases of 596 generators and other power equipment from local retailers on behalf of the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy murder case advanced to circuit court

The case against a man charged with a fatal shooting at a Troy apartment complex in November has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Jan. 4, 52-4 District Judge Kirsten Hartig ruled there was enough evidence presented to advance the case against Calvin Louis Austin, Jr., 23, who is accused of murdering Gregory Harris, 25, last Nov. 7.
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit family still traumatized after they claim DPD used excessive force on night officer was killed

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit family says they're still dealing with the trauma of when they say Detroit police mistakenly raided their home.It was on the night officers were searching for veteran police officer Corporal Rasheen McClain's killer. Three years later and the family says there's been no apology from the department and no accountability as their lawsuit stalls in the courts due to a backlog of cases. "It impacted our lives forever," said Joshua Wright.Joshua remembers the day like it was yesterday. Officers arriving to his grandmother Lisa's home with their guns drawn, screaming at them both to get on...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for accused killer of 2 Pontiac men

Trial is scheduled in Oakland County CIrcuit Court for a man accused of killing two men in Pontiac more than a year ago. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 12 for the case against Torris Green, 28, facing homicide charges for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. The two were found fatally shot Nov. 3, 2021 — one inside an apartment on North Johnson Street and one just outside it, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at Warren police claims he was giving officer weapon

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who Warren police allege shot at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Monday said he was trying to give officers the gun. "I was giving him the weapon, your honor. I'm not like that. My house just got broken into, my car just got broken into. I was trying to give it to the officer, just like ‘don’t kill me,'" Willie Lee Allen said.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

fox2detroit.com

Man awaiting felony trial shoots at Warren police

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is blasting judges who release people charged with violent crimes on bond. He said a suspect accused of shooting at police Monday has a long criminal record and is awaiting trial.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Police say missing teen considered ‘endangered’

A 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Southfield home on Dec. 28 is now considered to be an endangered/missing person. According to a Jan. 3 news release from the Southfield Police Department, the family of Deasia Williams hasn’t heard from her since reporting her missing, which isn’t customary.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI

