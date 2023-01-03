Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
Detroit News
Police ID suspect in noose incident at Grosse Pointe Panera Bread
One suspect has been identified in connection with allegedly crafting a noose from paper towels last week at a Panera Bread restaurant in downtown Grosse Pointe, city officials announced Wednesday. "After several days of investigation, City of Grosse Pointe detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in the case," authorities said...
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.7 million
Kevin Gunn, 64 of West Bloomfield, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in a case involving the misuse of over $1.7 million in Wayne County road division funds. Gunn, a former employee of the department, is charged with conspiring with colleague John Gibson, 54 of Detroit, to defraud the county of the taxpayer funds. The suspects solicited Wayne County vendors to make fraudulent purchases of 596 generators and other power equipment from local retailers on behalf of the...
The Oakland Press
Troy murder case advanced to circuit court
The case against a man charged with a fatal shooting at a Troy apartment complex in November has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Jan. 4, 52-4 District Judge Kirsten Hartig ruled there was enough evidence presented to advance the case against Calvin Louis Austin, Jr., 23, who is accused of murdering Gregory Harris, 25, last Nov. 7.
Detroit News
Attorneys for Oxford victims ask for more time to depose former, current superintendent
The attorney for several Oxford High School families who are suing the district for gross negligence in relation to a deadly school shooting in 2021 have asked an Oakland County judge for more time to take depositions from several more people, including the former and current Oxford Community Schools superintendents.
Detroit family still traumatized after they claim DPD used excessive force on night officer was killed
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit family says they're still dealing with the trauma of when they say Detroit police mistakenly raided their home.It was on the night officers were searching for veteran police officer Corporal Rasheen McClain's killer. Three years later and the family says there's been no apology from the department and no accountability as their lawsuit stalls in the courts due to a backlog of cases. "It impacted our lives forever," said Joshua Wright.Joshua remembers the day like it was yesterday. Officers arriving to his grandmother Lisa's home with their guns drawn, screaming at them both to get on...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for accused killer of 2 Pontiac men
Trial is scheduled in Oakland County CIrcuit Court for a man accused of killing two men in Pontiac more than a year ago. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 12 for the case against Torris Green, 28, facing homicide charges for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. The two were found fatally shot Nov. 3, 2021 — one inside an apartment on North Johnson Street and one just outside it, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at Warren police claims he was giving officer weapon
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who Warren police allege shot at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Monday said he was trying to give officers the gun. "I was giving him the weapon, your honor. I'm not like that. My house just got broken into, my car just got broken into. I was trying to give it to the officer, just like ‘don’t kill me,'" Willie Lee Allen said.
fox2detroit.com
Richmond school district closed through Jan. 6 for death threat to employee, their family
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A school threat has led the Richmond School District to be closed as a precaution through January 6. The written death threat was found by a staff member after returning from holiday break at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, leading to a call to police and sparking the preemptive measure.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver crashes, points gun at officers after fleeing traffic stop in Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – A driver crashed his car and pointed a gun at police officers after fleeing a traffic stop in Warren, authorities said. Warren police officers said they tried to stop Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, while he was driving Monday (Jan. 2) on 8 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
Detroit News
Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Man awaiting felony trial shoots at Warren police
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is blasting judges who release people charged with violent crimes on bond. He said a suspect accused of shooting at police Monday has a long criminal record and is awaiting trial.
fox2detroit.com
'I'm blaming the judges': Man with long criminal history accused of shooting at Warren police while on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say. Officers were trying to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near Mound Road when the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Lee Allen, fled. He crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.
No one called 911 despite man killed in front of elementary school in Detroit
Detroit police say ShotSpotter alerted them to numerous shots fired at the corner of Fairmount and Joann Wednesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect exchanges gunfire with officer before getting arrested in chase was felon out on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The gunman involved in the police chase, crash and who exchanged gunfire with Warren police officers was a convicted felon - who was out on a personal bond. The New Year began with a police chase ends in a crash and gunfire between a...
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
The Oakland Press
Police say missing teen considered ‘endangered’
A 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Southfield home on Dec. 28 is now considered to be an endangered/missing person. According to a Jan. 3 news release from the Southfield Police Department, the family of Deasia Williams hasn’t heard from her since reporting her missing, which isn’t customary.
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
Comments / 1