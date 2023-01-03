Read full article on original website
Columbia County AR, Ready For A Visit From Harvest Food Bank?
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road next week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, starting at 9 AM. Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry. According to...
Popular Texarkana Burger Joint Coming to the City of Redwater
As most of you know by now Reggie's Burgers, Dogs, and Fries closed its original Texas-side location in the Texarkana Pavilion Shopping Center on December 17, 2022. Good news, the folks at Reggie's have secured their new location and it's in Redwater, Texas. The announcement was made on their Facebook...
Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges
New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
See Luxury Home in Texarkana’s Newest Subdivision Mallard Pond
One of Texarkana's newest subdivisions is Mallard Pond, the moment you drive into this new subdivision you can't help but notice the beautiful pond with its blue-green water that captures your attention right away. This gated community is offering some of the finest new homes in the Texarkana area. One...
Hunk a Burning Love! It’s the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana
If you love Elvis then get ready for a very special treat coming to Texarkana. It's the world Famous Elvis Tribute with ETA Travis Powell. It all takes place this Saturday night January 7 at the beautiful Perot Theatre located at 221 Main Street in historic downtown Texarkana with the show starting at 7 PM.
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants
Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
67 Arrests Wraps Up 2022 For Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Office
It was the last week of the old year leading up to the first day of the new year, what was it like? 67 total were arrested in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 20 of those while 47 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
Texarkana Narcotics Task Force Busts Man With Drugs, Guns And Cash
Texarkana Arkansas Police Narcotics Task Force wraps a weeks-long investigation with one arrest along with finding guns, drugs, and cash. Texarkana Arkansas Police are pleased to report a suspected drug dealer has been arrested in the 400 block of Ferguson St Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The release says that on December 29, 2022, Investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant at that location. The findings there were the result of several months-long investigations at the location. In the process of serving the warrant, investigators found at this location, 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in what investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics. All are pictured below.
Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]
Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
