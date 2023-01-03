ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

B10, Hatch and Sidecar coming to Rose Creek

Broadway 10, Sidecar and Hatch planned for Rose Creek Plaza. Provision Concepts’ popular chophouse, brunch destination & craft cocktail bar soon to make their way to new West Edmond development. Oklahoma based restaurant group, Provision Concepts, announces new locations for three of their highly desired concepts: Broadway 10 Bar...
A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023

A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
Medical office building proposed near busy street corner

The developer of a proposed medical office building near a prominent Yukon street corner wants an exception to the city code to build the structure. 2Z Development LLC of Galloway, Ohio is seeking Yukon Board of Adjustments’ approval of a variance request for property in the Yukon Angle Addition, 1111 W Vandament.
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
Two bridges in Norman scheduled for maintenance work

NORMAN, Okla. — There is a traffic alert for those driving through Norman this week. Two bridges are scheduled for maintenance work on Monday. The Franklin Road bridge between Northeast 60th Street and 72nd Street is requiring general maintenance. The bridge on Crossroads Boulevard just east of 36th Street is also requiring general maintenance in addition to repairs and debris removal.
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful

The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
Scissortail Park drains lake for water conservation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The lake in Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park is being drained for the first time, helping the community save money. Scissortail Lake is being drained as part of the irrigation maintenance process, and park officials said this helps save thousands of dollars for water conservation. "We're already...
Arcadia couple show off their lights all year long

ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – On a still evening in early January when most homeowners would be hurrying to take down whatever lights are still left from Christmas, Jim Ross and his wife Shellee Graham have no such plans. “No. We’re not taking down lights,” chuckles Ross. “We’re...
Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient

A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
Pet Pal of The Week: Meet Fern

She has puppy dog eyes that will melt your heart, and the spirit to match! This week. OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Fern. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare.
