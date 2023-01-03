Read full article on original website
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Flyers take golden touch into meeting vs. Coyotes
The Philadelphia Flyers were scuffling and looking for answers when they arrived in California last week for a three-game visit. They came home in a golden state after a stunning three-game sweep. It was the first three-game California sweep in franchise history. Following victories over the San Jose Sharks, Los...
Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?
According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Game 38: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. And while they have a lot of factors working against them at the moment, at least one is in their favor: Recent history. They have won four consecutive games against Vegas, including each of the past two at T-Mobile Arena, where they will face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 p.m. Eastern.
Top 5 Seasons by Edmonton Oilers in Their 30s
What makes this explosive growth in offensive production even more remarkable is when it’s happening: Nugent-Hopkins will celebrate his 30th birthday before season’s end, on April 12. Thirty may not seem that old, even by professional hockey standards, and really, it’s not. But there’s been few examples of...
Offense & Ersson Provide Flyers with Much-Needed Momentum
The Philadelphia Flyers managed to find success on their recent West Coast trip at the end of December, where they have not done so in previous seasons. Before their three-game trip in California, they lost two one-goal games – 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 22 and versus the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23 by a final score of 6-5. Despite losing the games, they kept those contests competitive based on the scores. They defeated the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 29, 4-3 in overtime, upset the surging Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31, 4-2, and beat the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2, 4-1.
Duston Tokarski Excited and Ready for Opportunity with Penguins
For the third consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are being forced to dig deep into their depth chart at the goalie position. With the status of Tristan Jarry relatively unknown, the Penguins will have to roll with Casey DeSmith as their starter and called up Dustin Tokarski from the AHL to serve as backup.
Samsonov was solid 5v5, but the Leafs top pairing struggled in the shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues
It’s a new year so we are going to try out something new over here at TLN and that is a bit of a day after the game stats dump in addition to the postgame musings provided by Nick Alberga the night of the game. In some ways, it seems fitting that we are rolling this out on a game that in many ways is an outlier, as 5-5 games in regulation aren’t typical of what we see in the NHL and with the game being decided by a shootout the conclusion was basically a coin flip anyway.
Stars seek quick bounce-back vs. Ducks
The lesson from their first loss in two weeks is quite simple and one the Dallas Stars expect to learn from when they continue their Southern California swing with a Wednesday night clash against the host Anaheim Ducks. The Stars saw a four-game winning streak disappear in a 3-2 loss...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Devils prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The St. Louis Blues will travel to the “Garden State” to face off with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Blues-Devils prediction and pick. On Tuesday, the Blues won a wild...
Devils’ Depth on Display in 5-1 Victory Over Red Wings
On Jan. 4, the New Jersey Devils flew out of Michigan winners of their season series versus the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. In addition to earning a valuable two points, eight different forwards collected at least a point in the team’s 5-1 victory.
Kaapo Kakko Rewarding Rangers’ Patience
When the New York Rangers selected Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, the young winger immediately faced enormous expectations. Despite inconsistent play and some extended scoring droughts since his NHL debut, the Blueshirts continued to give him opportunities and he is now rewarding them with impressive two-way play.
Oilers’ Klim Kostin Could Fill the Void Left by Kassian
I’ll start by acknowledging that it was well past Zack Kassian’s time to move on from the Edmonton Oilers when he was traded. However, when he was in his prime in Oil Country, he was a highly effective and important player on the ice and in the Oilers’ locker room. When he settled in after arriving in 2015, he became a fan favourite, often laying crushing hits, sticking up and fighting for teammates, and tapped into an offensive side that saw him score back-to-back 15-goal seasons from 2018-2020.
Flyers’ Ersson makes a third consecutive start in Anaheim
The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for their third consecutive win and a sweep of their California road trip tonight as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Flyers closed out a dismal 2022 calendar year with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Throughout 2022, the Flyers had the worst points percentage in the NHL. They’re seventh in the Metropolitan Division while the Ducks are last in the Pacific.
Blues visit the Devils after shootout win
St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5...
Golden Knights to activate forward Jack Eichel
Though the team has not formally announced anything just yet, it appears the Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Jack Eichel off of IR, says Danny Webster of The Las Vegas Sun. A closer look at the team’s roster on their website shows Eichel is listed as healthy, and forward Byron Froese as well as defenseman Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal are no longer listed on the roster.
Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk Heating Up; Tanking For Bedard
NHL Trade chatter is picking up again and a Western Conference team has their eyes on the Boston Bruins. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Could the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues become dance partners on...
