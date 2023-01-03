TYLER — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found a 41-year-old man in an ambulance receiving treatment for a single gunshot wound to the back. Officers were told that the shooter had left the scene in a vehicle… that vehicle, occupied by the suspect and a family member, was located in the Texas Bank parking lot. The suspect was arrested without incident. He has been named as Jacob Wayne Gore of Tyler. Police say he is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. He has been identified as Dalton Morgan of Henderson.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO