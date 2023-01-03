Read full article on original website
First three residential boxes in Beauty and the Box program
TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful’s beautification program Beauty and the Box has sponsored and wrapped three new traffic boxes in residential areas. Officials say historically, the program has focused on wrapping traffic boxes in non-residentially zoned areas, but as the program continues, those boxes are limited. By expanding into wrapping residential boxes, Beauty and the Box can make more boxes available to be wrapped while continuing its mission of beautification, according to a news release. The three new boxes are at Loop 323 and New Copeland Road, Broadway Avenue and Rice Road, and the Front Street/Lyons Avenue intersection. Additionally, three other boxes have been wrapped in non-residential areas. Check this link for more information.
Recycled art contest submissions accepted through March 3
TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful is challenging Tyler area artists of all ages to create unique artwork for the Recycled Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Don’t Trash Texas!” Artists are invited to create original artwork using recycled materials such as bottle caps, plastic, metal, paper, and more, according to a news release. The top three winners in each category will have their artwork displayed at the Great Tyler Cleanup on April 1, where they will receive a certificate and a Brookshire’s gift card of $5, $10 or $20. Submissions will be accepted no later than Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. Click here for more details.
Police: Body found in Longview vacant lot
LONGVIEW – Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton has confirmed that police have recovered a body in the city. According to our news partner KETK, the body was found in a vacant lot across from the former Johnny Cace’s restaurant on East Marshall Avenue on Monday. Thornton said police are investigating the situation and no further information was immediately available.
Victim identified in Upshur County fire
UPSHUR COUNTY – Officials have identified the man killed in a December 27 Upshur County fire as David Anthony Johnson, 54, of Diana. The sheriff’s office says he lived in the house that caught fire. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” authorities reported. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy was ordered. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there is currently no evidence of foul play,” authorities added.
Charges and bond announced in reported escape/chase/break-in incident
TYLER – A Smith County Jail inmate faces three new charges after a reported escape, chase, and break-in incident. According to our news partner KETK, Timothy Chappelle, 41, was charged with escape while arrested/confined felony and two counts of burglary of habitation. The man was initially booked into jail for a criminal mischief charge. His bond total is now $1.38 million. Officials earlier reported that Chappelle escaped Tuesday while being transported to a different location and was eventually arrested the same day after breaking into two houses. A detention officer was transporting Chappelle from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m.
Tyler shooting suspect arrested
TYLER — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found a 41-year-old man in an ambulance receiving treatment for a single gunshot wound to the back. Officers were told that the shooter had left the scene in a vehicle… that vehicle, occupied by the suspect and a family member, was located in the Texas Bank parking lot. The suspect was arrested without incident. He has been named as Jacob Wayne Gore of Tyler. Police say he is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. He has been identified as Dalton Morgan of Henderson.
Officials: Inmate arrested after escaping, breaking into two houses
TYLER – An inmate who escaped while being transported to a different location was arrested Tuesday after breaking into two houses, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A detention officer was transporting inmate Timothy Chappelle, 41, from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, he was inside a law enforcement vehicle, and authorities said he escaped when the car stopped on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale Drive in Tyler. The inmate reportedly kicked out a back window and barricade. The sheriff’s office says Chappelle then ran north and broke into two houses near Wisteria Drive. The detention officer called for other law enforcement, and the inmate was captured quickly again on Wisteria Drive, according to authorities.
