A complete timeline of Damar Hamlin's collapse and the latest on the Buffalo Bills safety's health

Damar Hamlin prepares for a game with the Buffalo Bills. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

After four days in the ICU, Hamlin is now awake and on Friday was able to video call his teammates.

Here's a timeline of Hamlin's rise to the NFL, his injury, and the latest updates on his health:

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly during his team's Monday Night Football matchup on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The second-year defensive player was later revealed to have suffered cardiac arrest. Play stopped so medical personnel could administer CPR — which lasted nearly 10 minutes, until his pulse was restored — before an ambulance pulled onto the field to rush Hamlin to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bills players pray on the field as safety Hamlin receives treatment. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

The 24-year-old remained in critical condition in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Hamlin's vitals returned to normal, but he was sedated for further treatment and testing upon his arrival at the hospital, according to his marketing representative, Jordon Rooney .

Damar Hamlin. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin grew up on Pittsburgh's doorstep in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.As the top-rated defensive player in the state and a highly touted recruit, the Central Catholic High star had his pick of any number of major college football programs.

But Hamlin — who is close to his family, particularly his younger brother, Damir — chose to stay home and play for the Pittsburgh Panthers.And it didn't take long for him to make a name for himself at the next level.By his sophomore season, Hamlin led Pittsburgh in tackles, hauled in two interceptions on the season, and earned an All-ACC honorable mention.And before his senior year, he was named a captain for the Panthers.Another stellar season in blue and gold led Hamlin to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January 2021.He made a strong impression on viewers — and NFL scouts — when he snagged a second-half interception to help the National Team to victory.

A few months later, Hamlin realized his professional football dreams when the Buffalo Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.But before he left for the pros, Hamlin established a charity — The Chasing M's Foundation — to "positively impact the community that raised me."

Though he made several regular-season appearances for the Bills during his rookie season...... his sophomore campaign — during the 2022 season — proved to be Hamlin's breakout year in the NFL.Hamlin worked his way into a starting position and, heading into Week 17, had amassed 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on the year.But during Buffalo's first game of 2023 — a crucial road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals — disaster struck.During the opening quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.But the safety took a big hit to the chest on the play.He rose to his feet immediately after the play, but a moment later, Hamlin collapsed without bracing his fall to the turf.

Medical staff rushed onto the field to treat the 24-year-old, whose teammates and opponents circled around him to shield him from the cameras and onlooking crowd.Almost immediately, an ambulance was waved onto the field.

Hamlin, who had suffered cardiac arrest, regained a pulse after medical staff gave him nine minutes of CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED).

And by 9:18 — 23 minutes after Hamlin's collapse — the Monday Night Football matchup was temporarily suspended.It would take another 43 minutes — more than an hour after the initial injury — for the NFL to officially postpone the game.But the ambulance, which had waited at the stadium to bring Hamlin's mother aboard, departed at 9:25 — long before the game was called off for the night.

Hamlin was listed in critical condition upon arrival at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center.Though his vitals returned to normal, Hamlin was sedated for further treatment and testing, according to his marketing representative.

One of his superstar teammates — Stefon Diggs —rushed to the hospital to be at Hamlin's bedside.

Fans of both teams gathered near the hospital to offer prayers for Hamlin's recovery.

And each of the NFL's 32 teams changed their Twitter icons to keep Hamlin top of mind.

As Hamlin fought for his life through the night, donations to his charity's toy drive skyrocketed into the millions.

In their first public comments following the incident, Hamlin's family expressed "sincere gratitude for the love and support" and added that they are "deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans across the country."

On Tuesday, Hamlin remained in critical condition and his family promised to "release updates as soon as we have them."His uncle, Dorrian Glenn, revealed that Hamlin was put in the prone position — lying on his stomach — on a ventilator.

But both Glenn and Hamlin's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, indicated that the safety was "trending upwards in a positive way."

And by Thursday, the Bills confirmed that Hamlin appears to be "neurologically intact" and showed "remarkable improvement" between Wednesday and Thursday.

And rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam even went so far as indicating that Hamlin was awake.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport confirmed shortly thereafter that Hamlin "opened his eyes" for the first time since the injury Wednesday night and "is responsive."

At first, he was only communicating with his medical team and loved ones via writing...

... but by Friday, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and was able to speak to his Bills teammates on FaceTime.