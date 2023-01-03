Read full article on original website
“An enormous loss”: League figures react to Dash’s LCS departure
James ‘Dash’ Patterson announced that his role as a desk host had been minimized and that he will not return to the LCS in the same capacity in 2023 in a statement on social media that caused a range of reactions from his colleagues and fans. Dash joined...
AS Roma taps ULTI Agency to run esports department
ULTI Agency has signed an agreement to become the official esports agency for Italian football club AS Roma, the two parties have announced. The deal will see ULTI Agency run Roma’s esports department and explore new strategic opportunities, including the possibility of expanding the club’s roster of esports titles.
After ESIC unban, HUNDEN lands analyst job at Astralis
CS:GO coach Nicolai ‘HUNDEN’ Petersen has joined Astralis’ backroom staff as Head Analyst, the Danish organization has announced. HUNDEN takes over from Frederik ‘LOMME’ Nielsen, who departed Astralis at the end of 2022, in what will be his first official role with a CS:GO team since leaving Heroic in July 2021.
Overwatch 2 ranked ladder still broken with 10-way tie for rank 1
Overwatch 2’s ranked system has been a massive point of contention for the community, and now even the most elite players are getting in on the conversation because of a 10-way tie for rank 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has brought many players who hadn’t played for years...
LIVE: CSGO transfer news: All roster changes and rumors
A number of teams in the CS:GO scene are looking to fine-tune their lineups going into the new season. Keep up to date with all roster changes and rumors right here. While typically not as busy as the summer break, the winter off-season period is used by some organizations to bolster their squads before the new season officially begins.
The good, and bad, of Georgia football relying on freshman defenders in 2023 National Championship
A freshman playing on Georgia’s defense is nothing new for the Bulldogs. Mykel Williams started the first game of the season and Malaki Starks started the second and every game since for the Bulldogs. By this point in their college careers, it’s hard to call them freshmen. They’ve played...
Georgia Tech not retaining two defensive assistants
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is making a couple of more changes to his staff, announcing Wednesday that a pair of defensive assistants are leaving the program.
