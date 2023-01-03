Read full article on original website
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills.
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills. Get ready for a little bit of everything tonight...Rain, Rain/Snow Mix, Freezing Rain and Snow along with breezy to strong gusty winds. Let’s break it down... Yakima/Kittitas...
Cloudy Night, Active Weather on the Way
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
Winter Weather Advisory For Chelan County, Waterville Plateau
There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect later today for Wenatchee, most of Chelan County and the Waterville Plateau. The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow. National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Koch says Wenatchee will likely get as much snow as locations at higher elevations because of the weather pattern.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chelan, Kittitas counties
WENATCHEE — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Chelan and Kittitas County through Thursday evening as snow is in the forecast. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Up to four...
First Monday Weather Forecast of 2023!!!!
Daytime temps not climbing too much from the morning for Tri-Cities, Hermiston and Pendleton.
Car Battery
YAKIMA, Wash. - With prolonged cold temperatures throughout the Pacific Northwest, car batteries can begin to run out and leave you stranded. Batteries can lose 50% of their capacity when temperatures are below freezing.
Richland welcomes new parks and facilities director
RICHLAND, Wash.- Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland. Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3. “We are excited...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Sacred Heart back open after potential explosive investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room is back open after an investigation into a potentially explosive device found on a patient. Providence said a patient who was flown to the hospital for treatment was found to have explosive materials on them. Providence security, Spokane Police, and Spokane firefighters contained the situation and secured the area. Some patients...
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. The right lane will be closed for around two hours.
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Walla Walla house fire causes an estimated $70,000 in damage
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire on 402 Whitman St early on the morning of January 3. Fire crews arrived to find a fire on the second story of a two-story home that was in the process of being remodeled around 1:40 a.m.
Morning News and Weather Update Jan. 5: KPD arrests burglary suspects, Damar Hamlin improving and mild temps and wind on the way
Kennewick Police arrested two suspects in connection to a string of home burglaries. Damar Hamlin has reportedly shown "remarkable improvement" over the past day and mild temperatures and wind are in the forecast.
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway
A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
Crews respond to two-alarm fire at motel in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5. Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St. According...
Afternoon News Update Jan. 4: Kohberger extradited, two-alarm fire in Walla Walla, Port of Pasco gets federal funding and more
Brian Kohberger has been extradited back to Idaho. Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Walla Walla and the Port of Pasco has received federal funding to finish a rail project in the Reimann Industrial Center.
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE. 1-5-23 According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
