As storm looms, S.F. pauses sandbag distribution to replenish supply

San Francisco has briefly paused its sandbag distribution as a powerful rain storm looms. Mira Laing/Special to The Examiner

Reeling from a storm that drenched The City on New Year's Eve, San Franciscans' preparations for potential flooding could come down to the wire.

The San Francisco Department of Public Works paused its distribution of sandbags — which are intended to prevent or reduce water damage in the event of severe rain — scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Rachel Gordon, a Public Works spokesperson, told The Examiner on Tuesday morning that officials hoped additional supplies would be delivered by the early afternoon, ahead of an incoming storm putting all the Bay Area on flood watch.

The department has distributed 8,500 sandbags since Saturday, San Francisco's second-wettest day on record .

Normally open for distribution from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Kansas and Martin streets, Gordon said Public Works will open for "extended hours" on Tuesday once the sandbags are delivered. The department will provide updates on its Twitter account and website .

San Francisco and the Bay Area at large ended 2022 in the path of a powerful atmospheric river , which prompted the closure of multiple highways and roads throughout the region. The City's public utilities commission had to unclog storm drains across San Francisco , and nearly 30,000 people in the Bay Area lost power .

Meteorologists are warning that a storm on Wednesday and Thursday will be even worse.

The National Weather Service Bay Area wrote on Monday that the storm's "impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing," downed trees, mass power outages and "likely loss of human life."

San Francisco residents can receive up to 10 free sandbags, and they might need them beyond this week. The National Weather Service said on Tuesday morning that, although it likely won't be as intense as this week, meteorologists "are seeing a wet pattern that will continue to bring waves of moderate rain" into next week.

"This means soils could stay saturated for some time, allowing slides, downed trees and other impacts to persist," the federal agency wrote.