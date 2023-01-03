ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Police: Woman got onto school bus, attempted to enter high school

By Bill O’Boyle and Ed Lewis elewis@timesleader.com
 5 days ago
HANOVER TWP. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after township police allege she got onto a school bus with students and attempted to enter the Hanover Area Jr./Sr. High School Tuesday morning.

Charisma Diamond Whaley, address listed as homeless, was found to have an arrest warrant in New York on burglary-related charges, according to court records.

Whaley was stopped by a township police officer attempting to enter the high school with other students at about 7:30 a.m., court records say.

“It was definitely a safety compromise and we are not taking it lightly,” said Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett.

The bus was #5 that picks up students in Upper Askam/Warrior Run/Lyndwood before heading to the high school on Sans Souci Parkway.

The school district immediately called parents and sent an alert advising that all students on Bus #5 were safe.

Whaley apparently wore a surgical mask and attempted to enter the bus when the bus driver questioned her. After her responses were accepted, she allegedly got onto the bus.

During the ride, a student approached the bus driver saying the woman was not a student but an adult, Barrett said.

Police were notified and waited for Bus #5 to arrive at the high school when Whaley was arrested.

A records check revealed Whaley is wanted in New York on an arrest warrant for burglary offenses.

Whaley was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township as a fugitive. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

An extradition hearing is scheduled before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Jan. 6.

Police Chief David Lewis said he plans to meet with Barrett as the investigation is ongoing. Lewis said there was no threat of any violence by the woman.

Barrett said he never spoke with the woman, who is not affiliated with any Hanover Area student or employee.

“Our objective was to call law enforcement,” Barrett said, who expects to review the school’s protocols and speak with the bus company.

