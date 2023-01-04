ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

US ambassador rebukes Israel over far-right minister’s visit to holy site

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVK48_0k27OBuN00

Israel’s new far-right security minister visited a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Tuesday, drawing fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world and a strong rebuke from the United States.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an unltra-nationalist supporter of illegal settlements in the West Bank, entered the site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, flanked by a large contingent of police officers. The site houses the al-Aqsa mosque.

“The Temple Mount is open to all,” Mr Ben-Gvir said on Twitter, using the Jewish name for the site.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Palestinians to “confront the raids into al-Aqsa mosque”. He accused Mr Ben-Gvir of staging the visit as part of a bid to turn the shrine “into a Jewish temple”.

The leader of Lebanon’s powerful armed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said that any infringement of the decades-long status quo at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem could lead to an explosion in the region, not just inside Palestinian territories.

Since Israel captured the site in 1967, Jews have been allowed to visit the site but not pray there. Palestinians consider the mosque a national symbol and view such visits as provocative and as a potential precursor to Israel seizing control over the compound. Mr Ben-Gvir once advocated ending the ban on Jewish prayer at the site, but has been more non-committal on the issue since aligning with Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu attempted to play down Mr Ben-Gvir’s visit, saying it was in line with longstanding practice at the site. But the incident unnerved enemies and allies that have expressed strong misgivings about the far-right makeup of his new government.

US ambassador Tom Nides said he had “been very clear” to Israel “on the issue of preserving the status quo in Jerusalem’s holy sites. Actions that prevent that are unacceptable”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Llu8w_0k27OBuN00

The United Arab Emirates, which established full diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, called on Israel to “halt serious and provocative violations taking place there”.

Saudi Arabia condemned Mr Ben-Gvir’s action, as did statements from Kuwait and Qatar, while Turkey urged Israel to “to act responsibly”, saying such visits could “cause an escalation in the region”.

Jordan, which acts as custodian of the contested shrine, condemned Mr Ben-Gvir’s visit “in the strongest terms” and summoned Israel’s ambassador to lodge a protest.

Describing the Temple Mount as “the most important place for the Jewish people”, Mr Ben-Gvir decried what he called “racist discrimination” against Jewish visits to the site. With the Dome of the Rock in the background and waving his fingers at the camera, he said the visits would continue.

“The Israeli government won’t surrender to a murderous organisation, to a vile terrorist organisation,” he said in a video clip, in apparent reference to Hamas.

Tensions at the disputed compound have fuelled past rounds of violence. A visit by then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon in September 2000 helped spark clashes that became the second Palestinian uprising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuVzr_0k27OBuN00

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said Mr Ben-Gvir’s visit was “a continuation of the Zionist’s occupation aggression on our sacred places and war on our Arab identity”.

Mr Netanyahu later insisted Israel remains committed to “strictly maintaining the status quo” at the site. He returned to office last week for his sixth term as prime minister, leading the most religious, right-wing government in the country’s history. Its goals include expanding illegal West Bank settlements and annexing the occupied territory.

Mr Ben-Gvir is head of the ultranationalist religious Jewish Power faction and has a history of inflammatory remarks and actions against Palestinians. He was once convicted of incitement and supporting a Jewish terrorist group, but in his new job now commands Israel’s police force.

On Monday, Israeli rights group B’Tselem said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004. It said nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
The Jewish Press

King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’

Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
The Jewish Press

U.S. Challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council While Two Longtime Israel Critics Say Farewell

(JNS) A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and “Palestinian” terrorists.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Daily Beast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump promises ‘monster’ 2024 on Jan 6 anniversary

Donald Trump poked fun at the idea of him becoming the next House speaker during the vote chaos after Matt Gaetz nominated him for the role.On Thursday, Mr Gaetz cast his vote in favour of the former president in an attempt to derail Kevin McCarthy’s bid.Hours later, Mr Trump responded by posting a photo on Truth Social of himself superimposed into the House speaker chair alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.The joke came the same day that the former president was sued by the long-term partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died one day...
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
kalkinemedia.com

Palestinians mull next moves after Israel minister's Al-Aqsa visit

Palestinians are holding urgent talks on their next moves after an extreme-right Israeli minister visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a step so far met with stern words rather than violence. There have been fears Tuesday's controversial visit by Israel's new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, could spark a war.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy