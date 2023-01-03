ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shares soar on first day of 2023 trading

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBPcT_0k27O9EA00

Traders in London kicked off the new year with fireworks on Tuesday as the FTSE 100 soared high on the first day that markets opened.

The FTSE 100 briefly hit its highest point since the start of June, reaching 7,626 points during the morning, but gave back some of the gains throughout the afternoon.

When the markets closed in London the FTSE was at 7,554.09, a rise of 102.35 points or 1.4%.

Traders were in part celebrating the news that China continues to reopen after months of a zero Covid policy which hampered the economy, said Matthew Weller, head of research at City Index.

China’s economy could be well on its way back to ‘normal’ in the first quarter of the year, raising global growth as a whole for the coming year

Matthew Weller, head of research at City Index

“There will undoubtedly be more suffering and setbacks to come, but markets are always forward-looking and based on the early evidence,” he said.

“China’s economy could be well on its way back to ‘normal’ in the first quarter of the year, raising global growth as a whole for the coming year.”

Investors are also encouraged by a recent spate of warm weather, with European weather stations measuring temperatures many degrees above normal averages.

It will hopefully allow Europe to burn less gas over coming weeks, and easing the shortage of energy that the continent has been worried about.

As a result, wholesale gas prices have dropped from their recent highs, although are still well above their historical averages.

“For months, traders have been concerned about natural gas shortages leading to an “energy crunch” in Europe amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but after a relatively warm start to the winter, fears of a worst-case scenario were already fading,” Mr Weller said.

“And that was before the weather around the New Year shattered thousands of temperature records across the continent.”

In the US, traders were less positive, with the S&P 500 down 0.8% and the Dow Jones down 0.5% around the time that markets closed in Europe.

In Germany the Dax index rose 0.8% while Paris’s Cac 40 closed up 0.4%.

On currency markets the pound fell by around three-quarters of a per cent to a little under 1.20 dollars.

Despite dropping earlier in the day, shares in Cineworld closed up around 0.8%. The business denied reports that it was in talks with the owner of Odeon over a potential buyout.

AMC said that it had backed out of discussions with the listed UK cinema chain, one of the biggest in the world.

“Cineworld would like to clarify that neither it nor its advisers have participated in discussions with AMC Entertainment regarding the sale of any of its cinema assets,” it said.

Elsewhere Hotel Chocolat agreed a new joint venture in Japan, months after its old project in the country collapsed.

The deal with Tokyo-based Eat Creator Corporation will run 21 Hotel Chocolat-branded shops across the country. Hotel Chocolat will hold 20% and get royalties.

Shares closed up by 8%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 5.71p to 98.91p, Ocado, up 31.8p to 648.6p, Persimmon, up 55.5p to 1272.5p, Barratt Developments, up 17.6p to 414.4p, and Prudential, up 49.5p to 1177p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Centrica, down 4.58p to 91.94p, SSE, down 48.5p to 1663.5p, CocaCola HBC, down 35p to 1938.5p, Beazley, down 12p to 668p, and Glencore, down 8p to 544.4p.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023

With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
The Independent

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
msn.com

Apple's market valuation falls below $2 trillion as shares plummet 3% on first day of 2023 trading

Apple's market shares dropped over three percent during Tuesday trading, leaving the tech giant's valuation below $2trillion for the first time since last spring. The iPhone manufacturer's shares were down 3.74 percent, leaving the company at a share value of $130.20 and an overall valuation at $1.99trillion. The drop left the company at a 12-month low on the first day of 2023 trading.
WGAU

US stocks rise in uncertain trading after strong job data

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected. While that could maintain pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, the resilience in the labor market also bolsters hopes on Wall Street that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

How Alibaba Stock Can Double Off Its 2022 Low

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Free Report are starting the year off higher, already up more than 15% so far. The stock jumped 4.4% on Jan. 3, the first trading day of the year. Today, the shares are up more than 10% and hitting their highest level since August.
ValueWalk

Is The USDX Building Strength To Push Gold Prices Down?

The USD Index is a key driver of gold prices (apart from real interest rates). How much strength has it shown recently?. In yesterday’s analysis, I compared the current situation in the precious metals to the one in stocks that we saw last year. It appears that the similarity remains up-to-date as gold is up in today’s pre-market trading (at the moment of writing these words).
msn.com

3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023

The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
Cheddar News

Technology Stocks Lead Wall Street Higher in Early Trading

"Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in the tech sector, which has been taking a beating over the past year. Salesforce rose nearly 4% in the early going Wednesday after becoming the latest tech company to announce layoffs. The company, a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, will cut 10% of its staff. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% shortly after the opening bell, and the Dow was up 0.4%. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Crude oil prices were down about 3%, leaving energy stocks as the only sector in the red. Treasury yields fell.THIS IS...
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb for second day as gold extends rally

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as gold prices extended gains, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues about further tightening. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% by 0649 a.m....
Reuters

European shares dip as media stocks slide, Fed worries resurface

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Climb Firmly Into Positive Territory After Early Pullback

(RTTNews) - Stocks failed to sustain an initial advance but have moved back to the upside over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. The major averages have recovered from the early pullback and climbed firmly into positive territory. Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the...
kalkinemedia.com

Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall St weakness to end at near 10-month low

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its lowest level in almost 10 months in the first trading session of 2023, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight, while the yen's strength against the dollar also weighed on sentiment. The Nikkei fell 1.45% to 25,716.86 on Wednesday,...
The Independent

Upbeat retailers and airlines help FTSE continue strong start to 2023

Strong sessions for retailers, airlines and banks helped drive the FTSE 100 higher as the London markets continued their positive start to the year.Upbeat trading statements from Next and B&M help drive optimism among traders that consumer demand could have held up stronger than previously expected over the key festive period.Airlines were also another sector which performed well on Thursday, after Ryanair increased its profit forecast for the year following a strong Christmas.London’s top index finished the day up 48.26 points, or 0.64%, at 7,633.45.It represented the FTSE 100’s highest closing price since April.Elsewhere, the other main European markets took...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy