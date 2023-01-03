ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 9

Mary Graves
1d ago

I honestly am wondering what is so bad about the tiny yellow truck parking at Academy….am I missing something or is this like jr high and someone is being a bully?

Reply(1)
9
Alberto Garcia
1d ago

why are you talking about this person. maybe that's all he or she can afford or what you think that part of town should only be for rich people. like a David or a Campbell you should be ashamed of yourself who cares what people drive . at least they have something to drive some people don't have anything so find something else to do with your time instead of judging other people

Reply
6
Save Democracy
1d ago

Looks like that parking lot is absent of parking lines. Needs to be re-striped so people can tell where to park. This looks like the old Academy on west 19th.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FMX 94.5

Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?

It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wild Honey Hat is a mobile hat bar

LUBBOCK, Texas—These hats are not just for bad hair days. Wild Honey Hat is a mobile hat bar that brings the fun to Lubbock and the surrounding areas. Set up a private event, girls night, birthday party or join one of their scheduled ‘pop-up’ events. Pick your hat style and have fun adding the provided accessories and creating your own style. Find out more at Facebook: Wild Honey Hats, Instagram: Wild Honey Hats, TikTok: Wild Honey Hats, or by calling 806-292-2258.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Planet Fitness To Offer Sneak Peak With Giveaways

Lubbock's new location of Planet Fitness (5005 Marsha Sharp FRWY) is having a Sneak Peek celebration on Saturday, January 7th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join us Saturday, January 7th from 4-6pm at the NEW Lubbock, TX (West) Planet Fitness location! Step into the Judgement Free Zone®, meet our friendly staff, and check out our clean and spacious environment.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Celebrate National Spaghetti Day With The Foul-Mouthed Chef (Very Bad Words)

Ah yes, the early days of video on the internet. I will tell you that I was FAR too enamored with the idea of cussing at an audience (this was NINE years ago). I will also tell you that I am far too lazy to do this again. So why bring this back? Because at its core is a pretty good way for you to take normal spaghetti sauce and make it into something special.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Co-Op Public House is open at 4637 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas—Expect your palette to experience food like never before when you visit Co-Op Public House. With a lunch and dinner menu and a full bar with specialty drinks, they offer something for everyone. Co-Op Public House restaurant is located at 4637 50th Street and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.. Find out more at @co_op public house.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
