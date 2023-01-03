I honestly am wondering what is so bad about the tiny yellow truck parking at Academy….am I missing something or is this like jr high and someone is being a bully?
why are you talking about this person. maybe that's all he or she can afford or what you think that part of town should only be for rich people. like a David or a Campbell you should be ashamed of yourself who cares what people drive . at least they have something to drive some people don't have anything so find something else to do with your time instead of judging other people
Looks like that parking lot is absent of parking lines. Needs to be re-striped so people can tell where to park. This looks like the old Academy on west 19th.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
Lubbock Hero Takes It Upon Himself To Fill In Pesky Potholes Around Town
Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?
Wild Honey Hat is a mobile hat bar
Tumbleweed Takeover: Residents unsure what to do with the piles of weeds
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
Spoil Your Pets With Cute Handmade Products From This Small Lubbock Business
Lubbock artist launches career off of TikTok, reaches over 1 million followers
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
New Lubbock Planet Fitness To Offer Sneak Peak With Giveaways
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
Celebrate National Spaghetti Day With The Foul-Mouthed Chef (Very Bad Words)
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
Co-Op Public House is open at 4637 50th Street
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock
Lubbock couple robbed at gunpoint New Year’s Day, LPD report said
19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9