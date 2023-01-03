ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Gag Order Bars Cops, Attorneys From Sharing New Info on Idaho Murders

In an unusual move, an Idaho judge issued a non-dissemination order preventing investigators, law enforcement personnel, and attorneys from either side of the case from discussing the November murders of four college students. The court order from Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall bars the sharing of any new information on the investigation or suspect, Bryan Kohberger, before a verdict is reached. Marshall’s ruling stipulates that authorities are allowed to quote from or refer to “the public record” without further comment, though it remains unclear when or whether relevant documents in the case, such as its probable cause affidavit, will...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Chicago

Man killed in hit-and-run on South Side; police searching for 4-5 men

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for several people wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on the South Side Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene.   Police confirmed four to five people got out of the SUV and ran away. 
CHICAGO, IL
The World

Impaired driving in Oregon

In the United States, drunk driving is the number one cause of death on our roadways. Every two minutes, someone is injured by a drunk driver and every 51 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver. In 2019, Oregon experienced 2,336 substance-involved crashes in which 318 people died and 334 people sustained life-alerting injuries. ...
OREGON STATE

