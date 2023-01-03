Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree in Northern Michigan
One Indiana man has died in Northern Michigan after police say he lost control of his snowmobile and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Michigan Man Gets Drunk Watching Owls, Poops On His PT Cruiser, Tells Nurses His Blood Is “Pure Natural Ice”
This guy knows how to party. A Michigan man was recently arrested at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County, Michigan after he drove his PT Cruiser out to the park to listen to the owls and drink some Natty Ice. I mean, sounds pretty good to me –...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Lawndale
Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were on a sidewalk about 3:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting, Chicago police said. All three boys were hospitalized.
Human remains discovered in Far South Side forest preserve, county says
According to a spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, the human remains were found just west of the Bishop Ford expressway and south of 130th Street in Beaubien Woods.
State senator cited for intoxication while in parked car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina state senator said he was cited for public intoxication early New Year’s Day while sitting in his parked car after realizing he drank too much and shouldn’t be driving. Republican Sen. Tom Davis said he had been sitting in his...
The man accused of quadruple murder in Idaho appeared ashen and downcast during his first court appearance
The suspect was arrested last week on first-degree murder charges in connection to the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
More than 730,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Midwest: Drug enforcement agency
The US Drug Enforcement Agency has tallied the deadly fentanyl it seized last year and calculated the number of people it could have killed.
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Gag Order Bars Cops, Attorneys From Sharing New Info on Idaho Murders
In an unusual move, an Idaho judge issued a non-dissemination order preventing investigators, law enforcement personnel, and attorneys from either side of the case from discussing the November murders of four college students. The court order from Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall bars the sharing of any new information on the investigation or suspect, Bryan Kohberger, before a verdict is reached. Marshall’s ruling stipulates that authorities are allowed to quote from or refer to “the public record” without further comment, though it remains unclear when or whether relevant documents in the case, such as its probable cause affidavit, will...
Man killed in hit-and-run on South Side; police searching for 4-5 men
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for several people wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on the South Side Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene. Police confirmed four to five people got out of the SUV and ran away.
Woman faces Reckless Homicide charges for running over toddler in Indiana
Charges are being filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a car in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30 was arrested on reckless homicide.
Impaired driving in Oregon
In the United States, drunk driving is the number one cause of death on our roadways. Every two minutes, someone is injured by a drunk driver and every 51 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver. In 2019, Oregon experienced 2,336 substance-involved crashes in which 318 people died and 334 people sustained life-alerting injuries. ...
