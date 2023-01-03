Read full article on original website
Related
How much is pet insurance for a dog?
Veterinary expenses can be substantial if your pet suddenly becomes ill or injured. Pet owners spent a record $34.3 billion on veterinary care and related expenditures in 2021, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). If the potential for expensive vet bills concerns you, pet insurance may be an option worth exploring to help offset the costs.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Adoption Option: Meet Mike, 9-month-old border collie
Some good news on Wednesday: we learned that the latest Adoption Option pup has a pending adoption! His name is Mike and he's a 9-month-old border collie.
SFGate
What Are Breed Restrictions? 15 Common Restricted Dog Breeds
Your pet is your beloved friend, which makes them a major consideration when you need to make a life-changing decision, such as moving to a new apartment. Although many apartments allow pets, some have breed restrictions. If an apartment complex rejects your rental application because your dog belongs to a restricted breed, you shouldn’t give up hope. Follow this guide to better understand apartment breed restrictions and how you can get around them.
petpress.net
Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet
Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
2022’s Most Popular Dog and Cat Names in America
There are two key things that go into getting the perfect pet. The first is finding the right animal with just the right temperament to fit in with what you've got going on at your house. The second thing is finding the perfect name, even if that means changing the...
5 helpful tips for training your kitty, according to cat behavior specialists
Want to teach your cat to walk on a leash, come when you call, or give a high five? Try these expert tips to motivate and reward your feline friend.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Hate Other Dogs?
All of us enter into dog ownership with our own ideas about what it’s going to be like. But it’s probably true that most of us hope our dogs will get on well with other dogs, or at least tolerate them well enough to not react when they see them. Managing a dog which is hostile towards others is stressful and upsetting. So if you’re wondering ‘why does my dog hate other dogs?’, in this article we’ve got a run down of the most common reasons for canine hostility, to help you find your way to a solution.
dailypaws.com
7 Ways to Find a Responsible Dog Breeder, According to Three Experts
So you've done your research and decided you're ready for a dog, and you even have your heart set on a specific breed that fits your lifestyle. Now it's time to figure out how to find a responsible dog breeder. (Simply asking that question proves you're well on the way to becoming a terrific pet parent.)
Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert
This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.
catster.com
Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim
Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
dailypaws.com
12 of the Smartest Cat Breeds
Whether they're running up to you at the crinkle of a treat bag or appearing aloof when it's time to go to the vet, cats have no problem showing us just how intelligent they really are. But what does "intelligence" in cats look like? And how do we know which...
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Training Apps In 2023: Top 5 Resources For Your Growing Pup, According To Experts
Your puppy is SO cute! But the jumping on guests is, well, not so much. That’s why training is an important part of pup parenting. But if the cost of hiring a pro makes you want to lay down, roll over and play dead, a dog training app may be for you. These are a fraction of the price you’ll pay for puppy school — and according to experts, the investment will likely be worth it. That’s why we checked out 15 expert reviews to find out which were the best dog training apps in the digital marketplace.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
Find the Perfect Dog Breed for You: A Guide to the Most Popular Breeds in the USA
Dogs are intelligent, loyal, and affectionate animals that have been domesticated for thousands of years. They are often kept as pets and are known for their ability to form strong bonds with humans. Dogs come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and each breed has its own unique characteristics and traits.
Comments / 0