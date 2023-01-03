ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JTEC Energy to establish new HQ in West End

By Donnell Suggs and Janelle Ward
JTEC Energy Inc. is moving its headquarters to Atlanta’s historic West End after signing a lease with Ackerman and Co. and MDH Partners to occupy commercial space within the mixed-use community Lee + White.

The Atlanta-based renewable energy company, currently located downtown on Decatur Street near Georgia State University’s campus, plans to settle into a nearly 19,000 square-foot office space, as property management continues its plan to repurpose the formerly dubbed “Warehouse Row” inside the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8uRr_0k27Ju5500
JTEC CEO, Mike McQuary (left) and founder, Dr. Lonnie Johnson. Photo courtesy of Ackerman & Co.

“We look forward to joining the vibrant West End community,” said JTEC Energy’s CEO, Mike McQuary in a press release. “We will create a world-class lab and an open, collaborative office space that will support JTEC’s growth. Our employees are enthusiastic about moving to the BeltLine and enjoying all the amenities of the Lee + White development.”

Lee + White is already home to restaurants, retail establishments, breweries and other ventures. MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. acquired the space in 2019 with plans to expand and repurpose the development over the course of multiple phases. The development’s latest addition is a 19-vendor food hall, expected to open early this year.

JTEC will join Carbice, a nanotechnology company, in moving its headquarters to Lee + White, currently occupying another large space in the West End complex, measuring at approximately 23,000 square feet.

“As we continue the transformation of Lee + White, we’re adding creative office and flex space designed to attract a range of business operations, and we’re thrilled that JTEC has chosen Lee + White for its new headquarters,” said Ackerman & Co.’s senior vice president of investments, Evan Ziegler in the press release. “This lease is part of our vision to establish Lee + White as a hub for the West End community, offering a strategic location for high-tech and other creative businesses in addition to providing visitors an extensive mix of service providers, restaurants, breweries, retailers and unmatched access to the Atlanta Westside BeltLine.”

JTEC Energy Inc. expects to move into its new location well into the second quarter of this year.

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

