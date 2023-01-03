Read full article on original website
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
