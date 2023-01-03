Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Whitefish firefighters called to garage fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Fire Department responded to a fire in a garage Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters say the flames were confined to the garage, and they report no injuries.
Crews tackle structure fire in Evergreen
Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Harmony Road on Monday afternoon.
New Columbia Falls elementary school officially opens
It’s an exciting start to the new year in Columbia Falls as the new Glacier Gateway Elementary School officially opens its doors to students.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell Identifies Ferndale Fire Victim
A 71-year-old man perished in a house fire near Ferndale on December 13, and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided details of the fatal incident to KGVO News on Wednesday, January 4. “This is in reference to the Ferndale area death investigation on December 28, 2022,” began Sheriff Bell. “At...
Investigation into shooting at Kalispell gas station continues
The Kalispell Police Department reports the motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation.
Bigfork man found dead following fire
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check in the Ferndale area on Dec. 28, 2022.
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
Flathead Beacon
Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump
A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
Gov. Gianforte shares proposed budget in Kalispell
Governor Greg Gianforte met with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce in front of a standing-room-only crowd on Wednesday
Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to withdraw from Public Law 280, a nearly 60-year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction on the Flathead Reservation. The county has objected to funding law enforcement without more support from the state, which it said is Montana’s obligation under Public Law 280. Lake County said rising […] The post Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Char-Koosta News
Nova Marie Simpson
RONAN — Nova Marie Simpson was born December 23rd, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Stefan Simpson and Ashton Buck of Ronan. Paternal grandparents are Craig Simpson and Patricia Tucker of New York. Maternal grandparents are Al Buck...
Comments / 0