Yesterday I wrote about the FTC's suits against 3 companies that had "unlawful" noncompete clauses. It looked like this might be the end of the matter at the FTC. But today the Federal Trade Commission came out with a new announcement that it is cracking down on noncompete clauses - claiming that it can issue a rule by adding a new regulation to the Federal code that bans all non-compete clauses.

3 HOURS AGO