Federal Memo on State Highway Spending Faces Sharper Criticism
A controversial memo that has guided the Biden administration’s handling of new highway projects for the last year is on shaky footing, after Republicans secured two victories in recent days that undermine the basis for the policy blueprint. Republicans have long chafed at the memo from last December written...
States Seek Permissions to Import Prescription Drugs from Canada
This article originally appeared in Kaiser Health News. Read the original article. The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use...
Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars
In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
Permitting Revamp and Pot Banking Left Out of Must-pass Defense Bill
The agreement on a must-pass defense bill congressional lawmakers revealed late Tuesday will likely mean a sizable and costly increase in the administrative workload for states and local governments. Though it has nothing to do with the nation’s military, included are new requirements on how states and localities share financial information with the public.
Municipal Water Leaders Want More Federal Help for Poor Customers
In the wake of a drinking water crisis in Mississippi earlier this year, several municipal water utility leaders called on Congress Wednesday to take a greater role in helping low-income residents pay for their water bills. The assistance would be similar to how the federal government helps poor people with...
$45M for New Trails Grants Included in Federal Funding Deal
Congress is moving forward with plans to spend $45 million on a new program that will help communities build paths or connect existing trails for cyclists and pedestrians. Funding for the grants is tucked into a 4,155-page spending bill now moving on Capitol Hill. Congressional leaders hope the deal will reach President Biden by Friday, in order to prevent a government shutdown.
FTC proposes to ban noncompete clauses, says move will strengthen workers' hands.
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a new rule Thursday to ban the use of noncompete clauses in worker contracts, a change that would significantly boost the negotiating power of employees. The proposal is based on the FTC’s finding that noncompete clauses violate its fair trade laws, with the agency calling...
States' long-awaited data privacy laws are going into effect
Starting this week, companies operating in Virginia and California are subject to a new set of data protection laws. The big picture: After federal lawmakers failed (again) to pass a privacy law last year, companies face what they've always feared and lobbied against: a patchwork of state-level laws that dictate how they collect, store and share consumer data.
FTC's Ban on Noncompete Clauses Is Controversial, Likely to Be Challenged
Yesterday I wrote about the FTC's suits against 3 companies that had "unlawful" noncompete clauses. It looked like this might be the end of the matter at the FTC. But today the Federal Trade Commission came out with a new announcement that it is cracking down on noncompete clauses - claiming that it can issue a rule by adding a new regulation to the Federal code that bans all non-compete clauses.
The FTC Is Cracking Down on Companies with Unlawful Non-Compete Restrictions - That Prevent Competition
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just filed lawsuits today against three companies that it says had imposed unlawful and harmful non-compete restrictions on their employees. The FTC says it has lots of experience in this arena, but this is the first time that the agency has sued to halt unlawful non-compete restrictions.
