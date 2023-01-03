ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Route Fifty

Federal Memo on State Highway Spending Faces Sharper Criticism

A controversial memo that has guided the Biden administration’s handling of new highway projects for the last year is on shaky footing, after Republicans secured two victories in recent days that undermine the basis for the policy blueprint. Republicans have long chafed at the memo from last December written...
OREGON STATE
Route Fifty

Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars

In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
VERMONT STATE
Route Fifty

Permitting Revamp and Pot Banking Left Out of Must-pass Defense Bill

The agreement on a must-pass defense bill congressional lawmakers revealed late Tuesday will likely mean a sizable and costly increase in the administrative workload for states and local governments. Though it has nothing to do with the nation’s military, included are new requirements on how states and localities share financial information with the public.
COLORADO STATE
Route Fifty

$45M for New Trails Grants Included in Federal Funding Deal

Congress is moving forward with plans to spend $45 million on a new program that will help communities build paths or connect existing trails for cyclists and pedestrians. Funding for the grants is tucked into a 4,155-page spending bill now moving on Capitol Hill. Congressional leaders hope the deal will reach President Biden by Friday, in order to prevent a government shutdown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

States' long-awaited data privacy laws are going into effect

Starting this week, companies operating in Virginia and California are subject to a new set of data protection laws. The big picture: After federal lawmakers failed (again) to pass a privacy law last year, companies face what they've always feared and lobbied against: a patchwork of state-level laws that dictate how they collect, store and share consumer data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mark Hake

FTC's Ban on Noncompete Clauses Is Controversial, Likely to Be Challenged

Yesterday I wrote about the FTC's suits against 3 companies that had "unlawful" noncompete clauses. It looked like this might be the end of the matter at the FTC. But today the Federal Trade Commission came out with a new announcement that it is cracking down on noncompete clauses - claiming that it can issue a rule by adding a new regulation to the Federal code that bans all non-compete clauses.
Route Fifty

