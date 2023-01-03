ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year

(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
Report: Illinois to consider online casino gambling for tax revenue source

(The Center Square) – Illinois is one of several states poised to allow online casino-style gaming to help offset pandemic relief funding losses, a new report indicates. A report by Bonus.com said states have bills to pay and with federal funds drying up, they may look to alternative revenue sources instead of raising taxes on their residents. Illinois already allows online sports betting, which has been a cash cow for...
Another Year, Another Big Population Loss For Illinois

On December 22nd of last year, the United States Census Bureau released estimates that show a record-number totaling 141,656 Illinois residents made the decision to relocate to other states in the time period of July of 2021 through July of 2022. In case you haven't been keeping track (it can...
What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?

Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
Illinois making it easier to get a job license

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that work in fields like cosmetology or landscaping need a license to practice, and that usually comes with fees and exams. A new taskforce is Springfield, however, is looking into making it more accessible for people who cannot afford it. The “Climb Taskforce” will work to address some of […]
"It is what it is": IL residents adjust to first of two gas tax increases

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois implemented the first of two gas tax increases on New Year's Day as residents prepare for sales tax freezes to thaw in 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023, the State Motor Fuel Tax will be $0.423 per gallon of gasoline and $0.498 per gallon of diesel fuel, according to the non-partisan research group The Civic Federation.
Illinois Passes Sports Gambling Milestone

Sports betting has become increasingly popular in the United States since the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on the activity in 2018. This has allowed states to legalize sports betting if they choose to do so, and many have taken advantage of the opportunity. Research by Sportsbook Review analyzed data on sports betting handle (total dollars wagered) and gross gaming revenue (total dollars won by a sportsbook) in order to determine which states have spent the most on sports betting since 2018.
Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents

(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the minimum wage increasing Jan. 1, some small business owners fear for the future of their companies. The new wage could mean having fewer employees in one shift to raising prices. “I think us owners and us businesspeople, we have to be okay with not...
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
New IL laws as of 2023 impact employers, employees

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As the New Year begins, Illinois employers and employees should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. Officials say these laws are: “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the […]
Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas

According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
