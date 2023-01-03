Sports betting has become increasingly popular in the United States since the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on the activity in 2018. This has allowed states to legalize sports betting if they choose to do so, and many have taken advantage of the opportunity. Research by Sportsbook Review analyzed data on sports betting handle (total dollars wagered) and gross gaming revenue (total dollars won by a sportsbook) in order to determine which states have spent the most on sports betting since 2018.

