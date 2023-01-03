ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens High School boys swim team defeats Tri-Valley, Newark

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp0Ij_0k27Fsk900

Athens High School boys swimming team ended 2022 on a high note by defeating Tri-Valley and Newark on Dec. 21 at the Ohio University Aquatics Center.

The Bulldogs girls team placed second.

On the boys’ side, the 200-yard medley relay team of Nico Gourreges, Rual Rana, Kenneth Fridrich and Nathan Kallet placed first with a time of 1 minutes, 50.54 seconds. The relay team of Caden Hawes, Jake Gutekanst, Collin Hawes and Joonwoo Park placed third with a time of 2:09.32.

In the 200-yard free, Courreges placed first with a time of 1:56.25, while Rana was second with a time of 2:01.76.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Kenneth Fridrich was first with a time of 2:09.42, while Kallet placed second with a time of 2:20.00. Park placed fifth with a time of 3:17.64.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Luca Gagliano was first with a time of 25.81 seconds, while Caden Hawes was second (27.62).

In the 200-yard butterfly, Kallet was second (1:03.57), while Gutekanst was third (1:11.20) and Park was fourth (1:33.00).

In the 100-yard freestyle, Caden Hawes earned first place (1:01.84), while Collin Hawes placed third (1:05.65).

In the 500-yard freestyle, Courreges was first (5:15.09), while Kenneth Fridrich was third (5:33.78).

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rana, Caden Hawes, Luca Gagliano and Gutekanst placed first with a time of 1:46.41.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Rana placed first (1:07.22), while Gagliano placed second (1:07.36).

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Gutekanst was first (1:14.55) while Collin Hawes was third (1:22.18).

The 400-yard free relay team of Kallet, Gagliano, Kenneth Fridrich and Courreges was first with a time of 3:43.60.

On the girls’ side, the 200-yard medley relay team of SaraJade Harrell, Emma Ulbrich, Katelin Fridrich and Isabelle Stowe placed second with a time of 2:16.00. The relay team of Isley Newton, Kate Kotses, Wanese Phiri and Samantha Layton placed fifth with a time of 2:48.67.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Harrell placed second with a time of 2:30.55, while Ulbrich was third with a time of 2:32.34 and Kotses placed sixth with a time of 3:02.63.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Katelin Fridrich placed first with a time of 2:27.17.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Newton was fourth (35.34 seconds), while Layton was fifth (37.83), and Isabella Grijalva was sixth (38.22).

In the 100-yard butterfly, Phiri placed fifth with a time of 1:35.7.

In the 100-yard free, Stowe was second (1:05.34), while Kotses placed fifth (1:24.03) and Emma Hartman placed seventh (1:42.26).

In the 500-yard free, Katelin Fridrich placed first (5:35.40), while Isley Newton placed fourth (8:19.14).

In the 100-yard backstroke, Harrell placed third (1:17.38), while Ulbrich was fourth (1:27.19) and Hartman was seventh (1:54.73).

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Phiri was fifth (1:42.09), while Grijalva was sixth (1:48.12).

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kotses, Newton, Layton and Phiri placed third with a time of 5:23.04.

Times and places of Tri-Valley and Newark swimmers were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs will host a met against the teams’ alumni at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ohio University Aquatics Center. Admission is free.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Parkersburg, West Virginia, for the Patriot Invitational. It will be held at the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
ATHENS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU wide receiver Richardson enters transfer portal

It seemed the damage to the OSU football roster was over, but now, OSU will be without one of its rising stars and Guaranteed Rate Bowl captains come next season. On Tuesday, sophomore wide receiver John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal, Cody Nagel of 247Sports reported. In his two...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti

Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus man killed in Circleville pedestrian crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian crash yesterday evening has turned fatal in Circleville. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving south on US Route 23 when he saw a pedestrian wearing a black coat in the roadway. The Deputy, reports say,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime

MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy