Athens High School boys swim team defeats Tri-Valley, Newark

Athens High School boys swimming team ended 2022 on a high note by defeating Tri-Valley and Newark on Dec. 21 at the Ohio University Aquatics Center.

The Bulldogs girls team placed second.

On the boys’ side, the 200-yard medley relay team of Nico Gourreges, Rual Rana, Kenneth Fridrich and Nathan Kallet placed first with a time of 1 minutes, 50.54 seconds. The relay team of Caden Hawes, Jake Gutekanst, Collin Hawes and Joonwoo Park placed third with a time of 2:09.32.

In the 200-yard free, Courreges placed first with a time of 1:56.25, while Rana was second with a time of 2:01.76.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Kenneth Fridrich was first with a time of 2:09.42, while Kallet placed second with a time of 2:20.00. Park placed fifth with a time of 3:17.64.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Luca Gagliano was first with a time of 25.81 seconds, while Caden Hawes was second (27.62).

In the 200-yard butterfly, Kallet was second (1:03.57), while Gutekanst was third (1:11.20) and Park was fourth (1:33.00).

In the 100-yard freestyle, Caden Hawes earned first place (1:01.84), while Collin Hawes placed third (1:05.65).

In the 500-yard freestyle, Courreges was first (5:15.09), while Kenneth Fridrich was third (5:33.78).

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rana, Caden Hawes, Luca Gagliano and Gutekanst placed first with a time of 1:46.41.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Rana placed first (1:07.22), while Gagliano placed second (1:07.36).

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Gutekanst was first (1:14.55) while Collin Hawes was third (1:22.18).

The 400-yard free relay team of Kallet, Gagliano, Kenneth Fridrich and Courreges was first with a time of 3:43.60.

On the girls’ side, the 200-yard medley relay team of SaraJade Harrell, Emma Ulbrich, Katelin Fridrich and Isabelle Stowe placed second with a time of 2:16.00. The relay team of Isley Newton, Kate Kotses, Wanese Phiri and Samantha Layton placed fifth with a time of 2:48.67.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Harrell placed second with a time of 2:30.55, while Ulbrich was third with a time of 2:32.34 and Kotses placed sixth with a time of 3:02.63.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Katelin Fridrich placed first with a time of 2:27.17.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Newton was fourth (35.34 seconds), while Layton was fifth (37.83), and Isabella Grijalva was sixth (38.22).

In the 100-yard butterfly, Phiri placed fifth with a time of 1:35.7.

In the 100-yard free, Stowe was second (1:05.34), while Kotses placed fifth (1:24.03) and Emma Hartman placed seventh (1:42.26).

In the 500-yard free, Katelin Fridrich placed first (5:35.40), while Isley Newton placed fourth (8:19.14).

In the 100-yard backstroke, Harrell placed third (1:17.38), while Ulbrich was fourth (1:27.19) and Hartman was seventh (1:54.73).

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Phiri was fifth (1:42.09), while Grijalva was sixth (1:48.12).

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kotses, Newton, Layton and Phiri placed third with a time of 5:23.04.

Times and places of Tri-Valley and Newark swimmers were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs will host a met against the teams’ alumni at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ohio University Aquatics Center. Admission is free.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Parkersburg, West Virginia, for the Patriot Invitational. It will be held at the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club.