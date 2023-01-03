Chris Ledesma, the longtime music editor of “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64. The animated show made a tribute to Ledesma in the latest episode with a title card that read, “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” The title card was shown below an animated version of Ledesma sitting on the Simpsons sofa with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart while holding a conductor’s baton. Ledesma worked on every episode of “The Simpsons” during his 33-year run as music editor from 1989 until he stepped down in May 2022. Members of “The Simpsons” crew have taken to social media to pay tribute to...

