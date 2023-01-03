North Texas completes 2023 football schedule with game at Florida International

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
Pilot Point ISD Introduces Revolutionary Go-to-Green Technology to Protect Students and Staff from Active ShootersLarry LeasePilot Point, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log CabinTrisha FayeDenton County, TX
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA ChampionshipLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
inforney.com
New UNT football staff points to emphasis on recruiting Texas, DFW area
Eric Morris wasn’t shy about stating his plans when it came to putting together his first staff at North Texas after taking over the program a few days ago. “I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” the former Washington State offensive coordinator said at his introductory press conference. “I think everybody’s going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”
No. 2 Houston eyes improved shooting vs. SMU
The tests will continue unabated for No. 2 Houston, with the Cougars’ ability to manage those weekly challenges providing the
Son of player from TCU's 1938 national title team says programs then and now have unbridled chemistry
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
inforney.com
Connection with new coach Eric Morris led Guyer WR Landon Sides to commit to UNT
Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides thought his opportunity to play for one of the coaches he built a connection with during the recruiting process was gone just a few weeks ago. Eric Morris was still the offensive coordinator at Washington State, a school that was interested in Sides but never offered him a scholarship.
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
fox4news.com
Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title on Saturday
DALLAS - You can celebrate the South Oak Cliff football team's second-consecutive 5A Division II state title in style on Saturday morning. The Next Generation Action Network is hosting a parade for the Golden Bears. The team and head coach Jason Todd will be a part of the parade starting...
inforney.com
Fighting cancer in and out of class: UNT course pushes social entrepreneurship
Jill Hackett, a recent University of North Texas graduate, finished her degree in industrial organization psychology with a successful crowdfunding campaign. The campaign was a project for her social entrepreneurship class, a course taught by professor Jeremy Short that she took to satisfy her minor in management. She and her campaign project partner, Jeremiah Pletan, joined forces to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Fund.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Miami makes Forbes' Top 10 "List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023"
The city of Miami has been named to Forbes' Top 10 List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses
Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Redistricting Could Improve Response Time
Seeking ways to reduce crime and improve response time with the same size police force in 2023, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is considering redrawing the seven patrol district lines to reposition officers. “Looking at the city, looking at the dynamics, as the city changes, population changes, population shifts, calls...
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
