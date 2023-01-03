ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

North Texas completes 2023 football schedule with game at Florida International

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
inforney.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

New UNT football staff points to emphasis on recruiting Texas, DFW area

Eric Morris wasn’t shy about stating his plans when it came to putting together his first staff at North Texas after taking over the program a few days ago. “I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” the former Washington State offensive coordinator said at his introductory press conference. “I think everybody’s going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Connection with new coach Eric Morris led Guyer WR Landon Sides to commit to UNT

Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides thought his opportunity to play for one of the coaches he built a connection with during the recruiting process was gone just a few weeks ago. Eric Morris was still the offensive coordinator at Washington State, a school that was interested in Sides but never offered him a scholarship.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Fighting cancer in and out of class: UNT course pushes social entrepreneurship

Jill Hackett, a recent University of North Texas graduate, finished her degree in industrial organization psychology with a successful crowdfunding campaign. The campaign was a project for her social entrepreneurship class, a course taught by professor Jeremy Short that she took to satisfy her minor in management. She and her campaign project partner, Jeremiah Pletan, joined forces to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Fund.
DENTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
DALLAS, TX
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Looking at $600K in Legal Fees to Curtail Poker Businesses

Texas is one of the US states that have strict laws when it comes to gambling and the activity is in fact illegal in the state. Placing monetary wagers on any game that involves dice, cards or machines such as slots is forbidden. However, a loophole related to poker enabled a statewide expansion of the activity.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Redistricting Could Improve Response Time

Seeking ways to reduce crime and improve response time with the same size police force in 2023, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is considering redrawing the seven patrol district lines to reposition officers. “Looking at the city, looking at the dynamics, as the city changes, population changes, population shifts, calls...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy