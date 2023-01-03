Read full article on original website
Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Evansville
Nestled on the banks of the mighty Ohio River, Evansville is the third-largest city in Indiana and falls within the Tri-State area of Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. It’s among the most popular places in southern Indiana thanks to its healthy mix of cultural, historic and outdoor attractions, and has been awarded by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance as the “best city in the country ‘to live, work, and play”.
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
14news.com
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
Indiana Youth Organization Seeking Donations to Launch Community Garden Project
Evansville, Indiana's Young & Established has set its sights on growing a new goal and it involves cultivating a sustainable community garden, but they need our help. With a mission to work for the betterment of the community, Young & Established strives to inspire and motivate the youth in the area to reach their full potential through mentorship, after-school programs, and other invaluable resources that the organization provides to kids in the community. The organization and its facility work to super-serve those in grades 5 and up with everything from homework help and enrichment activities (like learning to cook), to a clothes closet and food pantry but the latest project is one we are excited to watch grow (pun intended!)
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Henderson announces Transfer Station changes
The city of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson Transfer Station.
14news.com
Crews called to water main break on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a water main break at the corner of Maryland and Sonntag overnight. Officials with Central Dispatch say that call came in around 6 p.m. As of Thursday morning, at least seven homes in the area are under a boil advisory. Our 14...
Emergency Crews Battling Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
wevv.com
Posey County church warning public of scam
A Posey County church has turned to Facebook to warn the public of a scam involving someone claiming to be with the church. Saint Wendel Catholic Church in Wadesville has informed the public that someone is posing as Father Edward Schnur asking for Amazon gift cards for cancer patients. One...
owensboroliving.com
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
Evansville, IN Gas Station Sells Winning $130,000 Hoosier Lottery Ticket
Every day I drive right past a very lucky gas station in Evansville. Right Stuff is located on North Fulton Avenue, near Cedar Hall Elementary school. In the past month, there have been two big Hoosier Lottery winners that bought their tickets at Right Stuff. Spoiler Alert: It wasn't me. Larry S. won $3,000 on a crossword scratcher.
Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
