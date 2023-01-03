Read full article on original website
Bob Fortini
2d ago
So what if he,it or whatever was convicted of murder. The sentence is the death penalty. Follow the law an execute him,it or whatever
Reply(1)
13
Related
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly 'baked' to death in a prison cell, according to a federal lawsuit.
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?
Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother
Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes sentences of all 17 inmates on death row in her final month in office
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement published on Tuesday that she believed the death penalty is "immoral."
Inmates praised for saving guard being attacked by another prisoner, SC officials say
The officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head before other inmates stopped the assault, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Mississippi death row inmate dines on pork chops, biscuits in last meal before execution
A Mississippi death row inmate ate all the food he requested for this last meal Wednesday, corrections officials said.
Execution warrant sought for an Arizona death row inmate
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has requested the state Supreme Court issue a warrant of execution for death row inmate Aaron Gunches, 51.
Clemency denied to death row inmate convicted in slayings of Oklahoma elderly couple
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny clemency to convicted killer Scott Eizember. Eizember, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Jan. 12 for the 2003 slayings of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Eizember was sentenced to death for the fatal bludgeoning of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and...
What Do Serial Killers Want to Eat Before Their Execution?
Death row is a secluded and specific part of the prison kept specifically for the prisoners that are to be executed. Prisoners serving time without the possibility of parole who end up getting a death sentence are offered a last meal request as it is a customary ritual before their execution. While all this seems sad and unfair, a few prisoners have surprised us all by ordering the most unusual last meals on death row.
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
