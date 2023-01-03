Read full article on original website
We here at Living In The News are excited for the New Year! We are looking forward to bringing our communities local news, stories, events and photos. We have been Washington County strong for the last 10 years and have been expanding into Payette and Malheur counties for the last couple of years.
Big Creek Metal Works
Two hundred years ago, almost everything was made by specialized artisans and laborers who invested hours of manual labor in their products. Modern technological advances brought the same goods to the people faster, but sacrificed quality in favor of mass production. Recently, consumers pushed back against the tide of cheap, disposable products in favor of custom-made products from small businesses. Through the internet, consumers connect directly with talented artisans who meet the surging demand for unique, high-quality products.
Weiser Memorial Hospital’s First Baby of the Year Arrives
Just a little after 7am, Tuesday, January 3rd, Weiser Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2023 arrived. Parents Cecilia and Colton, along with big sister, welcomed their new baby boy, Emmett James Ollie to their family. Little Emmett came into the world weighing six pounds, fifteen ounces and is nineteen...
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
Food Network Named This Idaho Sandwich One of The Best In America
One of my favorite lunchtime meals has to be a sandwich. There's just something about delicious meat, cheese, and veggies served on fresh bread. I'm also a fan of having chips as my side with my sandwich. Recently the Food Network released their "50 State 50 Sandwiches" list and to...
62 Horrible Words And Phrases That Make Boise Angry
There are things that people say all around you that can drive you crazy if you let them. Don't let them. Take a deep breath and move on with your life. It's not worth getting upset. Don't ruin a perfectly good day by getting angry with a co-worker. We all...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
And the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Winning Number is…
BOISE, ID – Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 6:00 p.m. (MST) this evening. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Boise became the epicenter of debate over response to homelessness
When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness.
First few days of 2023 are dry and cold!
Areas of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon are dealing with foggy conditions this morning - particularly thick in Owyhee County and Boise foothills. After the fog burns away later this morning conditions will be mostly clear overall today, although this afternoon a weak Pacific trough will move inland and bring some precipitation towards Idaho. A couple of inches are expected to Harney County late tonight and Malheur County overnight. This system will also bring an increased cloud cover to the region.
Caldwell Police remind public of stranger danger, following possible child enticement incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is investigating a possible case of child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:55 p.m., a child was walking near his residence in the 1700 block of Arthur Street when, according to police, a man in a newer, black four-door sedan stopped to talk to him. The child said when he got closer, the man in the car asked if he wanted candy, which prompted the child to run into his house and call for a parent.
You Have Literally ONE Chance To See This In Boise In 2023
It sneaks up on you. That one special date, that you didn't prepare for. Suddenly, you realized time has passed and you've already missed it. We're here to help you avoid that conundrum. On August 30th, 2023, we'll be able to view right from Boise in the night sky the...
I-84 through eastern Oregon closed in both directions
ONTARIO, Ore. — Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon are closed Thursday morning due to crashes and "extremely high wind conditions," the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT also said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas. Information about specific crashes was...
Who’s To Blame For This Grocery’s Price DOUBLING In Boise?
We were hoping 2023 would walk in quietly, take a seat, and not break anything on their way in. 2023 has already failed us. Meaning, you're going to adjust your grocery budget the next time you hit up the store. One item in particular has actually doubled in price, quite...
CNN father-daughter team tells us why they chose the Idaho Potato Drop for New Year's Eve
BOISE, Idaho — New Year's Eve in Boise features a giant potato that will fall out of the sky, this marks the tenth year of the Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise. This year our event is getting some worldwide coverage as CNN sent a crew to cover the Idaho Potato Drop, we got a chance to meet the father-daughter team of Gary and Lindsay Tuchman.
Crash blocks part of I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home
BOISE, Idaho — Extreme caution is urged on westbound Interstate 84 between Boise and Mountain Home, where a crash occurred Tuesday morning. Idaho State Police are at the scene of the crash, between the Boise Port of Entry and Exit 64 (Black's Creek Road). All westbound lanes were blocked...
Weiser School District Employment Opportunities
Weiser School District has the following opening for the 2022-2023 school year:. This is a temporary position that has the potential to be a full time position. The qualified applicant must have a high school diploma or GED. They must have a driver’s license and excellent driving record. Relevant maintenance/custodial training preferred. Prior to consideration for this position, applicant shall complete the following:
What Happened to Some of Boise’s Most Popular TV Anchors?
Over the years, dozens of very talented anchors and reporters have graced Boise’s screens to bring us the hard-hitting stories affecting our neighborhoods, the 411 on the Treasure Valley’s moody weather patterns and moments of both triumph and heartbreak in sports. Some, like Mark Johnson, Carolyn Holly, Dee...
