Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shows Off 50-Lb Weight Loss Transformation: See His Progress in Pics

A total transformation! Shay Mooney of the country pop duo Dan + Shay has been open about the weight loss journey he began in 2022.

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy. Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs,” the “Tequila” musician wrote via Instagram Stories in October 2022.

The Arkansas native noted that the secret to his slimdown was “eating clean,” cutting out alcohol, “walking 7 miles a day” and lifting some weights. “That’s it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually,” he shared.

In January 2023, Mooney posted a before and after photo to show his progress.

“Consistency. I changed my entire world in six months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it, so can you,” the country crooner captioned the Instagram snap.

Friends and fans flooded the comments with supportive messages. “You should be proud!” Carrie Underwood wrote.

The Grammy winner has also received ample encouragement from his wife, Hannah Billingsley . The couple — who tied the knot in October 2017 and share sons Asher, born in January 2017, and Ames, born in February 2020 — are currently expecting their third child .

“So proud of you, baby … and proud of the example you’re setting for all our boys , physically and spiritually,” Billingsley captioned a December 2022 Instagram video of her baby bump dedicated to her husband. “I’ll meet ya at the gym roughly six weeks after this baby gets here 😂.”

Mooney, for his part, has expressed gratitude for having people in his corner who support his healthy lifestyle change.

“It’s weird not recognizing yourself . I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again. It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on. I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2022.

The “10,000 Hours” songwriter added: “No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me . I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity … let’s go find greatness.”

The vocalist’s bandmate, Dan Smyers , took to the comments section to congratulate his friend.

“Love you brother. I’m so proud of you I could cry ,” the Pennsylvania native wrote. “Truly makes me so happy to see all your hard work paying off, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally too. Inspires me and everyone else around to become better versions of ourselves. The best is yet to come my friend. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Scroll through to see pics of Mooney’s weight loss journey: