tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
wrestletalk.com

Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury

Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown

John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name

You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return

Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
411mania.com

Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?

For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)

WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble qualifying...
wrestlinginc.com

Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks

The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
Yardbarker

WWE acknowledges Sasha Banks' departure

WWE has moved Sasha Banks’ profile to the alumni section on its website. This comes one day after Banks, now going by the name Mercedes Mone, debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Her appearance was to set up the...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college footballer player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal expires....
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross: I Received Complaints About Shawn Michaels All The Time In WWE

Shawn Michaels may be one of the most well-respected and level-headed names in wrestling today, but HBK was far from easy to work with just a few decades ago. During the 1990s, Michaels was notoriously difficult to work with and used his influence as part of the Kliq to play politics behind the scenes.
ewrestlingnews.com

Kurt Angle On Bret Hart Turning Down WrestleMania Match With Him

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about how he tried to get a WrestleMania match against Bret Hart back at WrestleMania 21 and 22. However, the match never came to...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Officially Announces Vince McMahon’s Return

WWE issued the following press release that confirms that Vince McMahon is back on the Board of Directors as previously noted:. WWE PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING COMPOSITION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES. STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update...
ewrestlingnews.com

Breaking: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE With Immediate Effect

Vince McMahon’s plot to return to WWE has proven to be successful, with the former Chairman now back with the company as of today. McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year due to allegations of misconduct with female employees that resulted in millions of dollars paid out in NDAs.

