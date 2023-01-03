Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
wrestletalk.com
Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble qualifying...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
Yardbarker
WWE acknowledges Sasha Banks' departure
WWE has moved Sasha Banks’ profile to the alumni section on its website. This comes one day after Banks, now going by the name Mercedes Mone, debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Her appearance was to set up the...
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college footballer player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal expires....
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross: I Received Complaints About Shawn Michaels All The Time In WWE
Shawn Michaels may be one of the most well-respected and level-headed names in wrestling today, but HBK was far from easy to work with just a few decades ago. During the 1990s, Michaels was notoriously difficult to work with and used his influence as part of the Kliq to play politics behind the scenes.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle On Bret Hart Turning Down WrestleMania Match With Him
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about how he tried to get a WrestleMania match against Bret Hart back at WrestleMania 21 and 22. However, the match never came to...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Officially Announces Vince McMahon’s Return
WWE issued the following press release that confirms that Vince McMahon is back on the Board of Directors as previously noted:. WWE PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING COMPOSITION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES. STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Botch During Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut Was Not Her Fault
Mercedes Mone’s debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 may not have been flawless, but that may not be the fault of the former Sasha Banks. Mone’ debuted at the January 4th event by confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, who had successfully retained her title against Tam Nakano.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE With Immediate Effect
Vince McMahon’s plot to return to WWE has proven to be successful, with the former Chairman now back with the company as of today. McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year due to allegations of misconduct with female employees that resulted in millions of dollars paid out in NDAs.
