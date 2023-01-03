Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
wevv.com
State seeking felony firearm enhancement against Evansville murder suspect
There's an update on the case surrounding a New Year's Day murder in Evansville. A court entry made Wednesday shows the state is now seeking a felony firearm enhancement against 21-year-old Brandon Schaefer. Schaefer was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Todd Roll.
wevv.com
Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville
A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
wevv.com
Henderson man facing drug trafficking charges after multiple substances found on him, police say
A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges after police say they found multiple illegal substances on him. The Henderson Police Department says officers stopped 36-year-old Jeffrey Walker on Tuesday for not having proper lights on his bicycle. According to HPD, Walker had two active warrants and was placed...
k105.com
Caneyville women, one with ties to killing of Caneyville man in 2019, arrested with large amount of methamphetamine, shotgun
Two Caneyville women, one with ties to the 2019 shooting death of a Caneyville man, and both felons, have been arrested after police located a large amount of methamphetamine and a shotgun while executing a search warrant. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Tim Jackson...
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
wevv.com
Police: Hopkins County man caught stealing fuel tries to flee from officers
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man was arrested after police say they caught him stealing fuel. The Madisonville Police Department says an officer responded to a theft/trespassing complaint at Calhoun's Feed Service on Nebo Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. When the officer arrived, they say they saw 45-year-old Todd Earl...
wevv.com
Police looking for man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment complex laundry room
Police in Evansville are turning to the public for help identifying a burglary suspect. The Evansville Police Department put out the alert on Tuesday, asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a laundry room at a local apartment complex. According to EPD, the...
wevv.com
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of breaking into two churches in 2022
List of charges continues to grow for an Evansville man who admitted to police breaking into two Evansville churches in 2022. 24-year-old Isaiah Landis already faces charges from burglary and theft before Evansville Police detectives interviewed him about break ins at the Line Street Church of Christ on October 20th and The Gathering Church on October 22nd.
wevv.com
Man arrested in Evansville in connection to organized fuel theft ring
Evansville Police say they've made in arrest in connection with an organized fuel theft ring. Police say 31-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez of Louisville was arrested in Evansville on Sunday after being found pumping gas into a truck that had a large fuel compartment hidden under the toolbox. EPD says officers found...
wevv.com
New Year's Day stabbing under investigation in Evansville
A New Year's Day stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called Wednesday to take a battery report on Washington Avenue just off of Green River Road. Officers spoke with the victim, who said someone had threatened him and then stabbed him in...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for wanton endangerment, pursuit charges
The first Christian County Grand Jury of 2023 on Tuesday morning indicted a Clarksville man on wanton endangerment and drug trafficking charges. The true bill against 32-year old Damarcus Osborne alleges that on August 22 of last year, he threw a bottle of alcohol from his car at the victim’s vehicle while it was moving at approximately 60 mph, striking the driver’s side door and making the victim briefly lose control of his car as he believed he was being shot at.
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man charged after pair of home break-ins
A Princeton man was arrested in connection to a pair of residential burglaries on New Year’s Day. Princeton police went to a home on Linton Way early Sunday morning where the resident said someone tried to enter the residence through a window and the front door but was unsuccessful.
14news.com
Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave. Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into...
whopam.com
Truck stolen from local dealership
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a local dealership. The gray 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from Patriot Chevrolet sometime between December 14 and 26, according to the report filed Monday morning with HPD, which does not name any suspects. The truck is valued at about...
wevv.com
New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in
The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
HPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a robbery occurred at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street at 7:17 p.m. on December 22. HPD says a second robbery occurred at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street at 7:46 p.m. on the same day. According […]
