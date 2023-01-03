‘FBI’: Alana De La Garza Explains How Isobel Deals With Cold Case That ‘Haunts’ Her

Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille gets a blast (or two) from the past when CBS’ FBI resumes Season 5 this Tuesday at 8/7c. In the episode “Second Life,” a young woman is abducted while out delivering pizzas. At first, the victim’s identity proves to be quite the puzzle, her name a fake. But then it becomes clear that she is the same person who, at age 4, figured into one of Isobel’s very first cases at the Bureau. Thing is, that 4-year-old girl, Annabelle, was determined to have been killed. So as much a relief it is to learn she in...

