Howard Brown Health workers begin three-day strike

Many workers on strike at Howard Brown Health clinics 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at several Howard Brown Health clinics in Chicago are now on strike.

Howard Brown Health operates nearly a dozen clinics in Chicago. Unionized employees are on a three-day strike through Thursday, accusing Howard Brown Health of unfair labor practices.

The union has said Howard Brown Health illegally laid off more than 60 workers on Dec. 30 after failing to bargain in good faith with the Illinois Nurses Association.

The union said Howard Brown Health has not shown sufficient proof of a financial deficit that would necessitate the layoffs.

Striking workers picketed outside several clinics Tuesday morning, chanting, "They save money, we save lives."

Howard Brown said it has a plan in place to fulfill or reschedule all appointments during the strike.

"Howard Brown values its employees and respects the right of its workforce to strike," said David Ernesto Munar, president and CEO at Howard Brown Health. "As we work with the union to reach an agreement regarding our workforce, we remain committed to providing the critical, affirming healthcare services for which our patients rely on us."

Howard Brown issued a subsequent statement Tuesday night, saying it was able to keep appointments and see walk-in patients during the strike: