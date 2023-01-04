ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Brown Health workers begin three-day strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at several Howard Brown Health clinics in Chicago are now on strike.

Howard Brown Health operates nearly a dozen clinics in Chicago. Unionized employees are on a three-day strike through Thursday, accusing Howard Brown Health of unfair labor practices.

The union has said Howard Brown Health illegally laid off more than 60 workers on Dec. 30 after failing to bargain in good faith with the Illinois Nurses Association.

The union said Howard Brown Health has not shown sufficient proof of a financial deficit that would necessitate the layoffs.

Striking workers picketed outside several clinics Tuesday morning, chanting, "They save money, we save lives."

Howard Brown said it has a plan in place to fulfill or reschedule all appointments during the strike.

"Howard Brown values its employees and respects the right of its workforce to strike," said David Ernesto Munar, president and CEO at Howard Brown Health. "As we work with the union to reach an agreement regarding our workforce, we remain committed to providing the critical, affirming healthcare services for which our patients rely on us."

Howard Brown issued a subsequent statement Tuesday night, saying it was able to keep appointments and see walk-in patients during the strike:

"Today at every Howard Brown Health clinic, healthcare team members provided care to patients, including those with scheduled appointments and several walk-in patients at drop-in facilities.

"Patient care is our top priority. We respect staff members' right to strike. We have also put in place a detailed contingency plan to ensure our patients can receive the quality care they deserve, particularly those in the LGBTQ+ community who rely on our services.

"We appreciate the many union-represented staff members who came to work today, allowing us to serve our patients with full care teams that are available to meet their needs quickly and effectively.

"As a nonprofit organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver Howard Brown's mission-driven work including during this week's union work stoppage.  We will ensure that our patients have continued access to the quality care that we provide to those in need."

